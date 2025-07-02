Wimbledon 2025: Learner Tien vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Learner Tien vs (Q) Nicolas Jarry

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Learner Tien vs Nicolas Jarry preview

In Picture: Tien in action (Getty)

American youngster Learner Tien is all set to face Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Tien began the year with an impressive fourth-round run at the Australian Open as a qualifier, losing against Lorenzo Sonego in a five-set bout. He had another run as a qualifier, reaching the quarterfinals in Acapulco, losing to eventual champion Tomas Machac.

The Chilean began his grass-court season with a second-round exit in Stuttgart, losing 6-7 (5), 3-6 against Brandon Nakashima. He failed to qualify in Halle, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Nicolas Jarry. He had his best grass-court result at the Mallorca Championships, losing 2-6, 5-7 against Corentin Moutet in the quarterfinals. At Wimbledon, he began with a 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-2 win against Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

Including Challenger matches, Nicolas Jarry has won 14 of the 30 matches he has played in 2025. He had his best result in Brisbane, losing 4-6, 4-6 against Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals. In grass-court events, he lost in the second round of the Libema Open against Reilly Opelka and then failed to qualify for the main draw in Halle.

At Wimbledon, Jarry began with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 win against Pavel Kotov in the qualifiers. He then went on to win 6-3, 6-4 against Josef Kovalik and won 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 against Lukas Klien to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a big upset, winning 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 against eighth seed Holger Rune in the first round.

Learner Tien vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

The two players are yet to face each other on the main Tour, but Jarry won their only encounter 6-3, 6-4 in qualifying in Halle this year.

Learner Tien vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien +118 +1.5 (-170) Under 40.5 (-110) Nicolas Jarry -150 -1.5 (+118) Over 40.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Learner Tien vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Tien has just started his career as a pro tennis player on the ATP circuit, so he has yet to make a final appearance on a grass court. Even in the Challenger and the ITF tours, all his 12 finals have come on the hard courts.

Jarry is more proficient on clay, as all of his seven career finals have come on the red dirt. Even at the Challenger and the ITF Tours, Jarry's finals have come on hard and clay courts.

Jarry winning against Tien in a recent grass-court match in Halle will hold the Chilean in good stead going into the match. Additionally, he will be confident after his excellent victory against Rune in the first round, making him the slight favorite to win the second-round match.

Pick- Jarry to win in four sets.

