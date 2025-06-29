Wimbledon 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman preview

Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take on Hannah Klugman in the first round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Fernandez has yet to make a significant impact on tour. After a quarterfinal run in Abu Dhabi, she reached the third round in Miami and Rome. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Nottingham Open, but lost to Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

The Canadian will enter Wimbledon after a second-round exit in Bad Homburg. She started her campaign with a potent win against Tatjana Maria but lost to Jasmine Paolini in the next round. The Italian outfoxed her in straight sets, 7-6(8), 7-6(6).

Klugman at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Hannah Klugman is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. She reached the quarterfinals in Tampa and the semifinals in Terrassa (ITF events) in the last few months. She also participated in the Nottingham Open but lost to Yulia Putintseva in the first round.

The Brit will enter Nottingham after a first-round exit in Eastbourne (qualification). She took on Suzan Lamens in the first round and lost to the Dutchwoman in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2. The 16-year-old is making her first main draw appearance at Wimbledon this year.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez -1100 -1.5 (-285) Over 18.5(-145) Hannah Klugman +600 +1.5 (+185) Under 18.5(+100)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Hannah Klugman prediction

Fernandez has picked up the pace on grass after a difficult season on clay. She almost humbled Paolini in Eastbourne and will be eager to build momentum in London. The Canadian has an energetic all-around game and likes to express herself on the court.

On the other hand, Klugman is ranked outside the top 550 players in the world. She made her WTA debut in Nottingham and will make her first Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon. The 16-year-old will hope to present a stern challenge in the first round and learn during her experience.

No points for guessing that Fernandez will be a clear favorite to win. The Canadian should be able to stamp her authority on Monday and begin the championship with a win.

Pick: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

