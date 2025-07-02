  • home icon
  Wimbledon 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Wimbledon 2025: Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jul 02, 2025 08:15 GMT
Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund to face off for the first time at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund to face off for the first time at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 64)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund preview

Leylah Fernandez celebrates after reaching Wimbledon 2R | Image Source: Getty
Leylah Fernandez celebrates after reaching Wimbledon 2R | Image Source: Getty

Twenty-ninth-seeded Leylah Fernandez will face Germany's Laura Siegemund in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 2.

Fernandez had struggled with consistency before this week, dropping 13 of her last 21 matches between the Abu Dhabi Open and the Bad Homburg Open. Moreover, the Canadian won back-to-back matches in only one tournament in the last four months. Regardless of her recent form issues, she has been good enough to dispatch local favorite Hannah Klugman 6-1, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, June 30.

The World No. 37 will be eager to record her tournament-best result at SW19, having reached the second round of the tournament in 2023-24. Her second-round opponent will be the 104th-ranked German veteran Siegemund, who is playing in the main draw of Wimbledon for the sixth time this fortnight.

Not unlike Fernandez, the 37-year-old didn't make a dent in the women's singles field in the grasscourt season but was steady enough to complete a routine 6-4, 6-2 win over USA's Peyton Stearns in the first round earlier this week.

Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

Fernandez and Siegemund have never met each other on the WTA Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under)
Leylah Fernandez-425-1.5 (-150)Over 20.5 (-120)
Laura Siegemund+290+1.5 (+105)Under 20.5 (-118)
All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Leylah Fernandez vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Laura Siegemund hits a forehand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty
Laura Siegemund hits a forehand at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Fernandez played some impressive tennis to dominate her first-round opponent at Wimbledon earlier this week. The Canadian served accurately while establishing a percentage play from the baseline. Her lefty forehand allows her to swiftly change shot direction at a whim, making it difficult for her opponents to hang on with her from the back of the court.

Siegemund, meanwhile, possesses flatter and lower-margin groundstrokes from either wing. The German can overpower her opponents with her two-handed backhand, albeit with fledgling consistency. The keys to winning this match-up for both players will be to monopolize pattern play from the baseline and finish points early. While Fernandez is the favorite on paper, the 37-year-old veteran might spring an upset over the 29th seed owing to her versatile style of play.

Pick: Siegemund to win in straight sets.

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

