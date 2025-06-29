Wimbledon 2025: Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Timings
Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview
Sixth seed Madison Keys will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.
Keys' grass swing got underway at the HSBC Championships. She booked her spot in the semifinals with wins over Anastasia Zakharova and Diana Shnaider. Tatjana Maria then sent her packing, handing her a 6-3, 7-6 (3) loss. Her campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open came to a swift end courtesy of a first-round loss at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova.
Keys' other notable results this year include her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, along with another title in Adelaide. She made the semifinals at Indian Wells, and the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the French Open.
Ruse took part in only one tournament on grass this year, the Libema Open. She came through the qualifying rounds and beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu en route to the final. Her quest for a maiden title on grass came to an end with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss to Elise Mertens in the championship round.
Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head
Keys leads their rivalry 1-0. She beat Ruse in three sets during her title-winning win at the Australian Open 2025.
Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction
Keys' results during the grass swing may look a little underwhelming on paper. However, both players she lost to, Maria and Vondrousova, went on to win the title and are tricky players to deal with on grass. The Czech is a former Wimbledon champion to boot.
Ruse tallied the best result of her season so far with her runner-up finish at the Libema Open. She will now aim to win her very first match at Wimbledon. She has a 0-4 record at the grass court Major.
Conversely, Keys has never lost in the first round here, with a perfect 10-0 record in her opening-round matches at Wimbledon. She has a 25-10 record at the venue and made the quarterfinals on two occasions. She reached the fourth round last year but was forced to retire towards the end of the third set due to an injury.
Ruse gave Keys quite the scare when they crossed paths in Melbourne this year. The American survived a spirited challenge for her younger rival and eventually captured her first Major trophy. Given their contrasting results at Wimbledon, the reigning Australian Open champion will be favored to come out on top.
Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.