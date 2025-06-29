Wimbledon 2025: Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Timings

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse preview

Madison Keys at Wimbledon 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Madison Keys will take on Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round of Wimbledon 2025.

Trending

Keys' grass swing got underway at the HSBC Championships. She booked her spot in the semifinals with wins over Anastasia Zakharova and Diana Shnaider. Tatjana Maria then sent her packing, handing her a 6-3, 7-6 (3) loss. Her campaign at the Berlin Tennis Open came to a swift end courtesy of a first-round loss at the hands of Marketa Vondrousova.

Keys' other notable results this year include her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, along with another title in Adelaide. She made the semifinals at Indian Wells, and the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the French Open.

Ruse took part in only one tournament on grass this year, the Libema Open. She came through the qualifying rounds and beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu en route to the final. Her quest for a maiden title on grass came to an end with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) loss to Elise Mertens in the championship round.

Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse head-to-head

Keys leads their rivalry 1-0. She beat Ruse in three sets during her title-winning win at the Australian Open 2025.

Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 20.5 (-120) Elena-Gabriela Ruse +320 -1.5 (+550) Under 20.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse prediction

Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Libema Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Keys' results during the grass swing may look a little underwhelming on paper. However, both players she lost to, Maria and Vondrousova, went on to win the title and are tricky players to deal with on grass. The Czech is a former Wimbledon champion to boot.

Ruse tallied the best result of her season so far with her runner-up finish at the Libema Open. She will now aim to win her very first match at Wimbledon. She has a 0-4 record at the grass court Major.

Conversely, Keys has never lost in the first round here, with a perfect 10-0 record in her opening-round matches at Wimbledon. She has a 25-10 record at the venue and made the quarterfinals on two occasions. She reached the fourth round last year but was forced to retire towards the end of the third set due to an injury.

Ruse gave Keys quite the scare when they crossed paths in Melbourne this year. The American survived a spirited challenge for her younger rival and eventually captured her first Major trophy. Given their contrasting results at Wimbledon, the reigning Australian Open champion will be favored to come out on top.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More