Wimbledon 2025: Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund

Date: July 4, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Third Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Women's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund preview

Keys at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Madison Keys will take on Laura Siegemund in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Trending

Keys captured her first Grand Slam title this year. After a splendid start in Melbourne, she reached the semifinals in Indian Wells and the quarterfinals in Paris. Despite a valiant effort against Coco Gauff, the youngster defeated her at the French Open, 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1.

The American entered Wimbledon after a semifinal run in Queen's Club. She started her campaign with a resilient win against Elena Gabriela Ruse and then edged past Olga Danilovic in the second round. Keys outfoxed the Serb Danilovic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Siegemund at the Grand Slam/WTA Tour/ATP Tour - Wimbledon - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Laura Siegmund hasn't played too much tennis this year. Apart from third-round exits in Melbourne and Rome, she reached the quarterfinals of the United Cup with Germany. She also participated in the French Open but lost to Anna Bondar in the first round.

The 37-year-old started her campaign in London with a brilliant win against Peyton Stearns and then cruised past Leylah Fernandez in the second round. She defeated the Canadian in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. Siegemund will be determined to present a stern challenge to Keys.

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 1-1. Keys won their most recent encounter in the 2016 Wimbledon Championships.

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -750 -1.5(-225) Under 19.5(-118) Laura Siegemund +475 +1.5(+154) Over 19.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Madison Keys vs Laura Siegemund prediction

Keys has a great chance to make a deep run at Wimbledon this year. With four of the top five seeds eliminated in London, she will be sensing an opportunity to win her second Major. The American is a two-time quarterfinalist at the All-England Club.

Siegemund, meanwhile, has been clinical this week. She's made light work of two talented players so far and will be tough to beat in the third round. The German has a formidable all-around and loads of experience in her locker.

Considering their record at the Majors and results this year, Keys will be a clear favorite to win. If the American brings her A-game to the fore, she is most likely to advance to the next round.

Pick: Keys to win in straight sets.

