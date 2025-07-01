Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Marcos Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli preview

The opening round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will have Marcos Giron take on Camilo Ugo Carabelli in an exciting match-up on Tuesday.

Giron, who has made the second round at the All England Club in his last three appearances, comes in having played two tournaments on grass. He lost to Alexander Zverev in his Halle opener but made the last-eight at Eastbourne where he pushed eventual champion Taylor Fritz to three sets.

The American’s win-loss for the season improved to 16-14 after the quarterfinal run. He will look to build on the slight momentum heading into the grasscourt Slam.

Ugo Carabelli will be making his Wimbledon debut. (Source: Getty)

Ugo Carabelli, meanwhile, is set to make his Wimbledon debut after a career-best six months. Not only did he make a successful Masters 1000 debut by reaching the third round at Miami, but he also reached a first Tour-level semifinal at Rio as a lucky loser.

The Argentine, however, has not enjoyed the same success on grass. He played two tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon, Mallorca and Queen’s Club, but lost in his opening matches at both.

Marcos Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli head-to-head

Giron and Ugo Carabelli have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Marcos Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli odds

Marcos Giron vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli prediction

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Giron will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Marcos Giron plays a dynamic brand of tennis that is well-suited for grass. He possesses a solid baseline game but also enjoys coming to the net every chance he gets.

Playing in Eastbourne, the American was also extremely effective on serve, winning 75% of the points behind the first delivery. He will look to replicate those numbers when he steps out for his opener at Wimbledon.

For Camilo Ugo Carabelli, grass remains a relatively alien surface. He has not won any matches at the venue or on grass this season.

Against Giron, the Argentine will have to find a way to be aggressive and push his opponent onto the back foot. He, however, could have a hard time adjusting to the low-bouncing shots.

Given the vast gulf in the level of experience playing on the surface, one has to give Giron a distinctive edge in the contest.

Pick: Giron to win in four sets.

