Wimbledon 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (32) McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Kessler at the 2025 Nottingham Open (Image Source: Getty)

Thirty-second seed McCartney Kessler will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Monday, June 30. The winner will face Emma Raducanu or Mingge Xu in the second round.

Ad

Trending

Kessler has played two tournaments on grass prior to her upcoming campaign at Wimbledon. At the HSBC Championships, she defeated Francesca Jones in the opener before falling to top-seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round.

Kessler then made a scintillating run at the Nottingham Open, where she defeated the likes of top-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Dayana Yastremska, and Katie Boulter to win the title. The American moved up to a career-high ranking of World No. 32 courtesy of her title, earning her Wimbledon seed.

Ad

Vondrousova also clinched a title on grass this season. Following a third-round exit at the French Open, the Czech played at the Berlin Tennis Open. She pulled off an upset over Madison Keys in the first round, eliminating the Australian Open champion in straight sets.

Vondrousova continued her impressive run, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before getting the better of Wang Xinyu to claim the championship. The 26-year-old suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year.

Ad

McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Monday's fixture.

McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marketa Vondrousova -250 +1.5 (-650) Over 20.5 (-140) McCartney Kessler +190 -1.5 (+360) Under 20.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Vondrousova at the Berlin Tennis Open (Image Source: Getty)

Both Kessler and Vondrousova have arrived at Wimbledon on the back of title wins, with the latter fighting off a comparatively tougher set of players to come out on top.

Ad

Kessler has been on a steady rise on the tour in recent times. She brings her strong all-around play to good effect on grass. On the other hand, Vondrousova is known for her powerful returns, which create many break-point opportunities. She created 46 such opportunities in Berlin.

There is hardly anything separating the two players, both being equally impressive on grass lately. However, Vondrousova, a former Wimbledon champion, has superior experience playing at the top level. Hence, she is expected to go through to the next round.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More