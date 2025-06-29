Wimbledon 2025: McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (32) McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova
Date: June 30, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova preview
Thirty-second seed McCartney Kessler will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Monday, June 30. The winner will face Emma Raducanu or Mingge Xu in the second round.
Kessler has played two tournaments on grass prior to her upcoming campaign at Wimbledon. At the HSBC Championships, she defeated Francesca Jones in the opener before falling to top-seed Zheng Qinwen in the second round.
Kessler then made a scintillating run at the Nottingham Open, where she defeated the likes of top-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Dayana Yastremska, and Katie Boulter to win the title. The American moved up to a career-high ranking of World No. 32 courtesy of her title, earning her Wimbledon seed.
Vondrousova also clinched a title on grass this season. Following a third-round exit at the French Open, the Czech played at the Berlin Tennis Open. She pulled off an upset over Madison Keys in the first round, eliminating the Australian Open champion in straight sets.
Vondrousova continued her impressive run, defeating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals before getting the better of Wang Xinyu to claim the championship. The 26-year-old suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon last year.
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Monday's fixture.
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
McCartney Kessler vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction
Both Kessler and Vondrousova have arrived at Wimbledon on the back of title wins, with the latter fighting off a comparatively tougher set of players to come out on top.
Kessler has been on a steady rise on the tour in recent times. She brings her strong all-around play to good effect on grass. On the other hand, Vondrousova is known for her powerful returns, which create many break-point opportunities. She created 46 such opportunities in Berlin.
There is hardly anything separating the two players, both being equally impressive on grass lately. However, Vondrousova, a former Wimbledon champion, has superior experience playing at the top level. Hence, she is expected to go through to the next round.
Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.