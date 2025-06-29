Wimbledon 2025: Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter preview

Former World No. 2 Badosa has reached Wimbledon 4R 3 times | Image Source: Getty

Ninth-seeded Paula Badosa will face Great Britain's Katie Boulter for the first time on grass in the first round of 2025 Wimbledon on Monday (June 30).

Badosa enjoyed a great start to her season on the WTA Tour this year, reaching her maiden Major semifinals at the Australian Open earlier in January. However, a recurring back injury put her out of action for most of the European claycourt swing. The issue seemingly resurfaced during her Berlin Open campaign, which saw her retire midway through her quarterfinal match against China's Wang Xinyu.

The World No. 9 has made it to the second week of Wimbledon on three occasions (2021-22, 2024) and will be eager to emulate the result this year as well. Her first-round opponent will be the 43rd-ranked Boulter, who has also struggled with consistency and results in 2025.

While the Brit did win her maiden WTA 125 tournament on clay last month, she hasn't enjoyed a spectacular showing in this year's grasscourt swing with a 2-3 record to boot. The 28-year-old's best result at SW19 came in 2023 and 2024 when she reached the third round of the tournament.

Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter head-to-head

Badosa leads Boulter 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Spaniard defeated the Brit in the first round of the 2024 French Open in three sets.

Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Paula Badosa -185 -1.5 (+125) Over 21.5 (-135) Katie Boulter +140 +1.5 (-185) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BetMGM.

Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter prediction

Katie Boulter hits a forehand at Wimbledon 2024 | Image Source: Getty

Badosa doesn't have a game particularly well-suited for grass, as she is a defensive counterpuncher who relies on her endurance and shot tolerance to get by in rallies. The 27-year-old does have impressive footspeed though, which is a quality that will go a long way on the lower-bouncing surface at the All England Club.

Boulter, in comparison, is much more aggressive than her younger opponent and likes to take the ball early on the rise. That said, her risky, low-margin playing style does leave her exposed to uncharacteristic errors. The keys to winning for both players in this match-up will be to maintain a healthy first-serve percentage and look to dominate forehand-to-forehand rallies.

Pick: Badosa to win in straight sets.

