Wimbledon 2025: Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs [WC] Petra Kvitova

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro preview

Two-time former champion Petra Kvitova will open her final Wimbledon campaign with a blockbuster first-round encounter against Emma Navarro on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

Kvitova, who lifted the trophy at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, comes into this year's tournament having played only one match on grass. She lost a tight three-set encounter against Beatriz Haddad Maia at Queen's Club and later withdrew from Nottingham with injury.

The Czech returned to the sport after a 17-month-long maternity break back in February but has only managed one win in seven matches. She will be hoping for a change of fortunes upon a return to the venue where she has had her biggest success.

Ad

Navarro made the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. (Source: Getty)

Navarro, meanwhile, has also had an underwhelming season in 2025 with a modest win-loss of 21-16. Besides a title in Merida, she did not have any standout results in the first half of the year and even made an early exit at the French Open.

Ad

The American began playing better on grass and has a couple of quarterfinals at Queen's Club and Bad Homburg to show for. She will look to build on the momentum and repeat her strong showing from last year.

Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Kvitiova and Navarro have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Petra Kvitova +333 +4.5 (-102) Over 21.5 (+105) Emma Navarro -475 -4.5 (-145) Under 21.5 (-155)

Ad

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro prediction

Kvitova's game is tailor-made for grass. (Source: Getty)

When playing at her best, Petra Kvitova can simplify the sport of tennis. Her effortless power and lefty serve have won her many big titles and work especially well on grass.

Ad

The Czech has shown flashes of that form since her return in February, but has not been able to sustain the level throughout matches, losing quite a few three-setters. Against Emma Navarro, she will need to get off to a quick start.

The American also likes to take the ball early, but has a greater rally tolerance. Going into the contest against Kvitova, her strategy will be to extend rallies and frustrate her opponent into overpressing. An area where she will need to improve, though, will be break chance conversion, which has hovered around 33% through most of the grass season. Those numbers will not be enough for someone with the quality of Kvitova.

Ad

For the former champion, a key stat to look out for herself will be the service numbers. When she's winning easy points in that department, it gives an instant lift to the rest of her game. Kvitova has spoken about being a "fighter" on court throughout her career in the pre-tournament press. She will have the extra motivation of playing her final Wimbledon, and with the conditions favouring her big ball striking, all she needs to do is channel that inner grit. If she can do that, the two-time winner could well end up possessing too much firepower for Navarro to handle.

Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More