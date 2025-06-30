Wimbledon 2025: Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (10) Emma Navarro vs [WC] Petra Kvitova
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Round of 128)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro preview
Two-time former champion Petra Kvitova will open her final Wimbledon campaign with a blockbuster first-round encounter against Emma Navarro on Tuesday.
Kvitova, who lifted the trophy at the All England Club in 2011 and 2014, comes into this year's tournament having played only one match on grass. She lost a tight three-set encounter against Beatriz Haddad Maia at Queen's Club and later withdrew from Nottingham with injury.
The Czech returned to the sport after a 17-month-long maternity break back in February but has only managed one win in seven matches. She will be hoping for a change of fortunes upon a return to the venue where she has had her biggest success.
Navarro, meanwhile, has also had an underwhelming season in 2025 with a modest win-loss of 21-16. Besides a title in Merida, she did not have any standout results in the first half of the year and even made an early exit at the French Open.
The American began playing better on grass and has a couple of quarterfinals at Queen's Club and Bad Homburg to show for. She will look to build on the momentum and repeat her strong showing from last year.
Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro head-to-head
Kvitiova and Navarro have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro odds
(Odds sourced from BetMGM)
Petra Kvitova vs Emma Navarro prediction
When playing at her best, Petra Kvitova can simplify the sport of tennis. Her effortless power and lefty serve have won her many big titles and work especially well on grass.
The Czech has shown flashes of that form since her return in February, but has not been able to sustain the level throughout matches, losing quite a few three-setters. Against Emma Navarro, she will need to get off to a quick start.
The American also likes to take the ball early, but has a greater rally tolerance. Going into the contest against Kvitova, her strategy will be to extend rallies and frustrate her opponent into overpressing. An area where she will need to improve, though, will be break chance conversion, which has hovered around 33% through most of the grass season. Those numbers will not be enough for someone with the quality of Kvitova.
For the former champion, a key stat to look out for herself will be the service numbers. When she's winning easy points in that department, it gives an instant lift to the rest of her game. Kvitova has spoken about being a "fighter" on court throughout her career in the pre-tournament press. She will have the extra motivation of playing her final Wimbledon, and with the conditions favouring her big ball striking, all she needs to do is channel that inner grit. If she can do that, the two-time winner could well end up possessing too much firepower for Navarro to handle.
Prediction: Kvitova to win in two tight sets