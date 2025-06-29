Wimbledon 2025: Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech  preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech preview

Third seed Alexander Zverev of Germany will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, June 30.

Zverev is one of the most consistent players on the ATP Tour, regularly making it deep into tournaments. However, somehow, he has only been able to win a solitary ATP title in Munich this year. He lost in the quarterfinal of the French Open and then in the final of BOSS Open in Stuttgart and in the semifinal of Terra Wortmann Open in Halle in the grass-court swing.

Rinderknech, meanwhile, is a decent player on grass. He reached the round of 16 of BOSS Open in Stuttgart and the quarterfinal of HSBC Championships at Queen's Club. He again reached the round of 16 at Mallorca.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech head-to-head

The two players have not met each other yet. Hence, their head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech odds

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech Prediction

Rinderknech is a tough opponent for a first-round match. Hence, Zverev will have to remain cautious about the Frenchman, especially in the lightning-quick conditions of Wimbledon in the initial stages of the tournament. Rinderknech has got a good serve, which could test the 28-year-old German on the lush green court of All England Club.

However, it is to be noted that Zverev has a tremendous first serve himself and is likely to test the Frenchman with it as well. The low bounce is going to prove to be a hindrance for Zverev, but the German's powerful backhand should prove to be decisive. If Zverev is able to restrict Rinderknech to the latter's ad court with his crosscourt backhand, it should help him immensely in winning the match.

Overall, the German will be the odds-on favorite to win the match and move into the second round, but Rinderknech might not give up without a fight. He should be able to take at least a set off his opponent on Monday.

Pick: Zverev to win in four sets.

