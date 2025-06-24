Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Colton Smith vs Yosuke Watanuki preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Colton Smith vs Yosuke Watanuki
Date: June 25, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Qualifying)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Men's singles
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button
World No. 132 Colton Smith will take on Yosuke Watanuki in the first qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.
Smith has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit so far. After a title-winning run in Cleveland, he secured a runner-up finish in the Birmingham Challenger this month. He also reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships this year but lost to Tommy Paul in straight sets.
The American will enter Wimbledon after a semifinal run in the Nottingham 2 Challenger. He outfoxed the likes of Marco Trungelliti and Emilio Nava in the initial few rounds but came up short against Shintaro Mochizuki. The Japanese pro eliminated him in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Yosuke Watanuki has also played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. He reached the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open, which was his career-best result on tour. Despite a valiant effort against Tallon Griekspoor, the Dutchman stopped his run in Indian Wells.
Watanuki will enter Wimbledon after early exits in Nottingham, Ilkey, and Birmingham (Challengers). He was eliminated by Rinky Hijikata in Birmingham and Colton Smith in Nottingham. The American defeated him in the last match, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Colton Smith vs Yosuke Watanuki head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Colton Smith vs Yosuke Watanuki odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Colton Smith vs Yosuke Watanuki prediction
Smith has impressed onlookers with consistent performances on the ATP Challenger circuit. He will be hungry to transition soon to the main tour and learn the trade at the highest level. The American has a rocketing serve and solid groundstrokes off both wings.
Watanuki, meanwhile, put on a breathtaking show in Indian Wells this year. He entered the Masters 1000 event via the qualifiers and took out two top 20 seeds en route to the fourth round. The Japanese have missed the clay court season and look slightly vulnerable on grass.
Considering their recent results and match fitness on tour, Smith will have a better chance of winning this bout. He seems comfortable on the grass courts in England and shouldn't have too many problems in the first qualification round.
Pick: Smith to win in straight sets.