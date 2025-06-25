Wimbledon 2025 Qualifying Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Taylor Townsend vs Hina Inoue, Robin Montgomery vs Patricia Maria Tig

The Wimbledon qualifying rounds began this week. The top players on tour are fighting hard for an invaluable spot in the main draw.

Top seed Lois Boisson was stunned by Carson Branstine in the first qualification round. Despite a valiant effort against the Canadian, Branstine prevailed in three sets, 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-4.

Former World No. 4 Bianca Andreescu missed the start of the season and has been forced to compete in the qualifiers. She defeated Laura Pigossi in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.

Without further ado, let's look at the exciting matches and their predictions lined up for Day Two.

#1) Taylor Townsend vs Hina Inoue

Townsend celebrates a point at the 2025 French Open - Previews - Source: Getty

First up, Taylor Townsend will take on Hina Inoue in the second qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Townsend won the women's doubles competition at Wimbledon last year. She partnered alongside Katerina Sinikova and defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in the final. The American defeated Louisa Chirico in straight sets in the first qualification round, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Hina Inoue has chalked up a title-winning run in ITF Monastir this year. She has yet to find her feet on the main tour and is competing in Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The 22-year-old outfoxed Sofia Costoulas in the first round, 6-2, 7-6(3).

Considering their experience at the highest level and skill set on grass, Townsend will be the clear favorite to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Townsend

#2) Robin Montgomery vs Patricia Maria Tig

Montgomery at the 2025 French Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Next up, Robin Montgomery will face Patricia Maria Tig in the second qualification round.

Montgomery is constantly improving her game on tour. After a second-round exit in Paris, she reached the quarterfinals in Birmingham this month. The American outclassed Hanne Vandewinkel in the first qualification round, 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-3.

Tig, on the contrary, has yet to make a significant impact on tour. She reached the second round of the Copa Colsanitas, which was her best result this year. The Romanian defeated Kayla Cross in the first round, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Montgomery is slightly more experienced than Tig, which will tilt the tie in her favor in the second round. The left-hander should be able to continue her run in Wimbledon.

Predicted Winner: Robin Montgomery

#3) Bianca Andreescu vs Carson Branstine

Andreescu at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Bianca Andreescu and Carson Branstine will face against each other in the second qualification round.

Andreescu is an established player on tour. She reached the third round in Wimbledon last year but lost to Jasmine Paolini in straight sets. The Canadian entered London after a first-round exit in Berlin and defeated Laura Pigossi, 6-2, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Branstine entered the qualifiers in Miami and Paris but couldn't secure a place in the main draw. She stunned the top seed Liudmila Samsonova in Rosmalen but eventually lost in the last 16. The 24-year-old started her campaign in Wimbledon with a solid win against Lois Boisson, 6-2, 6-7(1), 6-4.

Branstine and Andreescu are good friends off tour and played doubles in Rosmalen this month. Considering their record on grass and results at Major events, Andreescu will be expected to pass this test in the second qualification round.

Predicted Winner: Bianca Andreescu

#4) Victoria Mboko vs Valentina Ryser

Mboko at the French Open - Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Lastly, Victoria Mboko will lock horns with Valentina Ryser in the second qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Mboko has caught the shutterbugs' attention this year. After a second-round exit in Rome, she reached the third round of the French Open last month. Despite a resilient effort against Zheng Qinwen, the Chinese defeated her in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4. Mboko survived a three-set thriller against Nao Hibino in the last round, 2-6, 7-6(7), 6-2.

Meanwhile, Valentine Ryser has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the second round in Bucharest and Birmingham, which are her best results on the main tour. The Canadian registered a formidable win against Astra Sharma in the first qualification round, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Both players scraped through their matches in the last round. They have never faced each other before, but Mboko will have an advantage due to her current form. The 18-year-old should be able to continue her quest for a main draw berth at Wimbledon.

Predicted Winner: Victoria Mboko

