Wimbledon 2025 Qualifying Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico, Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are just around the corner. The top players on tour are expected to feature at the iconic Major this month.

While the main draw matches are yet to be announced, the qualification rounds will begin on Tuesday (June 24, 2025). 16 players could earn a spot in the main draw if they win each of their three matches this week.

Lois Boisson and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz will be the top two seeds in the qualifiers. While Boisson stole the limelight by reaching the French Open semifinals, Diaz has yet to make a significant impact on tour.

Without further ado, let's look at the lineup for Day One along with some exciting predictions in the Wimbledon Championships.

#5) Taylor Townsend vs Louisa Chirico

Townsend is the seventh seed in the Wimbledon qualifiers - Source: Getty

First up, Taylor Townsend will take on Louisa Chirico in the first qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Townsend has played most of her tennis on the doubles circuit this year. She reached the third round of the Miami Open, which was her best result on tour. The American also entered the main draw in Paris via the qualifiers but lost to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round.

Meanwhile, Louisa Chirico has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. After a semifinal run in Porto, she reached the quarterfinals in Oeiras and the semifinals in Valencia (All ITF events). Despite a valiant effort against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, she lost 7-5, 7-6(9).

Considering their skill set on grass and results at the highest level, Townsend will have a slight edge in this bout. She should be able to begin with a win.

Predicted Winner: Taylor Townsend

#4) Bianca Andreescu vs Laura Pigossi

Andreescu at the Berlin Tennis Open by Hylo - Source: Getty

Next up, Bianca Andreescu will take on Laura Pigossi in the first qualification round.

Andreescu returned to the women's tour in Rouen after a lengthy break. She reached the fourth round in Rome and the quarterfinals in Rosmalen. The Canadian defeated Joanna Garland and Lulu Sun in the first two rounds, but came up short against Elena Gabriela Ruse in Rosmalen.

On the other hand, Laura Pigossi has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She reached the second round of the Copa Colsanitas, which was her best result on the main tour. The Brazilian also entered the qualifiers in Paris but lost in the first round.

Considering their record on tour and results in the past, Andreescu will be a clear favorite to win. She shouldn't have too many problems dealing with Pigossi in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Bianca Andreescu

#3) Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino

Mboko is the sixth seed in the Wimbledon qualifiers - Source: Getty

Third, Victoria Mboko will square off against Nao Hibino in the first qualification round.

Mboko has been one of the breakthrough performers on tour. After title-winning runs in Rome, Manchester, and Porto (ITF events), she reached the second round in Miami and Rome. She also reached the third round of the French Open but lost to Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

On the contrary, Nao Hibino has had a tough season so far. After a first-round exit in Melbourne, she reached the first round in Rouen and the second round in Paris. Despite a spirited performance against Hailey Baptiste, the American defeated her at the French Open, 6-3, 6-2.

Mboko has shown her potential at the highest level and will fancy her chances in the first round. She should be able to overpower her opposite number and begin with a win on Tuesday.

Predicted Winner: Victoria Mboko

#2) Robin Montgomery vs Hanne Vandewinkel

Montgomery is the 16th seed at the Wimbledon qualifiers - Day Five - Source: Getty

Next up, Robin Montgomery will lock horns with Hanne Vandewinkel in the first qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Montgomery is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. She reached the semifinals in Auckland and the second round in Paris, which were her best results this year. She also reached the quarterfinals of the ITF event in Birmingham but lost to Rebeka Masarova.

On the other hand, Hanne Vandewinkel has yet to make her debut on the main tour. She secured a title-winning run at La Marsa and reached the semifinals in ITF Valencia this month. Despite a valiant effort against Louisa Chirico, she was beaten 6-4, 7-6(5).

Considering their experience on the main tour and ability on grass, Montgomery will be the clear favorite to win. She should be able to outfox her opposite number in the first round.

Predicted Winner: Robin Montgomery

#1) Lois Boisson vs Carson Branstine

Boisson is the top seed at the Wimbledon qualifiers - Source: Getty

Lastly, Lois Boisson will square off against Carson Branstine in the first round.

Boisson is the top seed in the Wimbledon qualifiers. She defeated top-quality players such as Anhelina Kalinina, Jessica Pegula, and Mirra Andreeva in Paris but couldn't make her mark against Coco Gauff. The Frenchwoman will be eager to continue her form on grass and achieve a notable result in Wimbledon.

Branstine, meanwhile, made her first main draw appearance in Rosmalen last week. She stunned the top seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round but lost to Elena Gabriela Ruse in the second. The American has only played 10 matches on grass but will be keen to perform well in the qualifiers.

No points for guessing that Boisson will be a clear favorite to win. The Frenchwoman should be able to continue her solid form in Wimbledon and enter the second qualification round.

Predicted Winner: Lois Boisson

