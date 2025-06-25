Wimbledon 2025 qualifying Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker, Eliot Spizzirri vs Alex Bolt

Players will continue to fight for a spot in the main draw of Wimbledon 2025 on Day 3 (Wednesday, June 25). The day will mark the start of the second round of men's singles qualifying.

There were quite a few upsets in the first round of qualifying. Third seed Juan Manuel Cerundolo, fourth seed Daniel Elahi Galan and ninth seed Tristan Boyer were all sent packing. Pierre-Hughes Herbert, who once made the third round here, was another notable casualty.

Players will now aim to get one step closer to realizing their dream of competing at the most prestigious tournament in tennis. With that in mind, here are the predictions for some of the men's singles qualifying matches set for Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025:

#1. Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker

Nava beat compatriot Mitchell Krueger 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round, while Stricker scored a 6-3, 6-2 win over Saba Purtseladze to begin his Wimbledon campaign. This was the latter's first win on grass this year.

Nava previously competed in the Nottingham Challenger, losing to Colton Smith in the quarterfinals. While neither player has made an impact at the ATP level this season, they've left their mark on the Challenger circuit.

The American won three consecutive Challenger titles, while Stricker was the runner-up at two tournaments. The latter has a better record on grass, though Nava's results this season makes him the favorite to win this duel.

Predicted winner: Emilio Nava

#2. Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik

Nicolas Jarry is the 32nd seed in Wimbledon 2025 qualifiers. (Photo: Getty)

Jarry was ranked comfortably in the top 40 at the start of the season. However, his string of poor results severely impacted his ranking. He is currently placed outside of the top 140. He beat Pavel Kotov 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the first round of Wimbledon qualifiers.

Kovalik dug deep to fight past Antoine Escoffier 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7) in the first round of qualifying. This was his first win on grass at any level this year as well as his fourth of the season.

Jarry previously reached the second round of the Libema Open at the start of the grass swing. Even after dropping down to the Challenger level, his record for the year stands at 10-16. That's still better than Kovalik's 4-15 record, who just snapped his eight-match losing streak with his first-round win.

Kovalik has made only one main draw appearance at Wimbledon, losing in the first round in 2021. Jarry made the third round in 2023, his best result across his five appearances. Despite his struggles this year, the Chilean will be the favorite to win this match.

Predicted winner: Nicolas Jarry

#3. Eliot Spizzirri vs Alex Bolt

Spizzirri commenced his quest for a spot in the main draw of Wimbledon with a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4 win over Alejandro Moro Canas. Bolt did the same with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win over Harold Mayot.

The Aussie has had a busy grass swing thus far. He reached the quarterfinals of the Birmingham Challenger, lost in the first round of the Ilkley Challenger and qualified for the HSBC Championships at Queen's Club but lost in the first round.

Spizzirri crashed out in the first round of the Birmingham Challenger and then failed to qualify for the Boss Open in Stuttgart. He bowed out from the Nottingham Challenger in the first round as well. He is bidding to reach the final round of qualifying at Wimbledon for the first time.

Bolt has three Wimbledon main draw appearances to his credit, reaching the second round in 2021. He won a Challenger title earlier this year, and so did Spizzirri. While the American has better results on the Challenger tour, based on how they performed in the first round here, the Aussie could have a slight edge in this encounter.

Predicted winner: Alex Bolt

#4. Marton Fucsovics vs Zachary Svajda

Marton Fucsovics is the top seed in Wimbledon 2025 qualifying. (Photo: Getty)

Fucsovics beat Jurij Rodionov 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of Wimbledon qualifiers. He didn't face a single break point throughout the match. He made the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, his only prior tournament on grass this year, losing to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

Svajda competed in a couple of Challenger tournaments on grass prior to Wimbledon. He reached the second round in Birmingham and the semifinals in Ilkley. He commenced his campaign here with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Lukas Neumayer.

Fuscovics is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist, making the last eight in 2021. Svajda, meanwhile, hasn't even advanced to the final round of qualifying here in his career. While the Hungarian hasn't been consistently competing at a high level for a while, he should be able to get through this match unscathed based on their results on grass.

Predicted winner: Marton Fucsovics

