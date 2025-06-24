Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker preview

Nava at the 2025 French Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Emilio Nava will take on Dominic Stricker in the first qualification round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Nava has yet to find his feet on the main tour. Apart from title-winning runs in Asuncion, Concepcion, and Sarasota, he also reached the second round of the French Open. Despite a valiant effort against Holger Rune, the Dane defeated him in Paris 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The American will enter Wimbledon after a quarterfinal run in the Nottingham 2 Challenger. He defeated Jack Pinnington Jones and Ryan Peniston in the initial few rounds, but couldn't make his mark against Colton Smith. The American defeated him in three sets, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4.

Stricker at the Abruzzo Open Francavilla Al Mare 2025 - Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Dominic Stricker has had a modest season so far. Apart from runner-up finishes in M25 Trimbach and M25 Santa Margherita di Pula, he also reached the first round in Melbourne and Geneva. Despite a spirited performance against Cameron Norrie, the Brit defeated him in Geneva, 7-6(2), 6-3.

Stricker will enter Wimbledon after a second-round exit in the Heilbronn Challenger. He started his campaign with a solid win against Alexey Vatutin but lost to Marko Topo in the next round. The German defeated Stricker in two hours and 15 minutes, 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 0-0 (RET).

Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker odds

Player Name Moneyline Emilio Nava -175 Dominic Stricker +130

The rest of the odds will be updated when available (BetMGM).

Emilio Nava vs Dominic Stricker prediction

Emilio Nava has reached four finals on the Challenger circuit this year. He's shown his potential on clay but needs to raise his level on grass. The American has a steady all-around game and likes to express himself on the court.

Meanwhile, Dominic Stricker reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Stockholm Open, which was his best result in the last two years. He will be desperate to regain his confidence and enter the main draw at Wimbledon this year. The Swiss player likes to rely on his serve and has an efficient forehand in his arsenal.

Both players have been shaky on grass, but Nava has been consistent in the last few months. The American should be able to absorb the early pressure from Stricker and provide the killer blow in the first qualification round.

Pick: Nava to win in three sets.

