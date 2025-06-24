Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik

Date: June 25, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Men's singles

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red button

Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik preview

32nd seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile will face Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia in the men's singles of the first round at Wimbledon 2025 qualifiers on Wednesday, June 25.

Jarry had a very ordinary clay-court swing. He lost in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters. Then he reached the second round of the Italian Open and lost in the first round of the French Open. Then, at the beginning of the grass-court swing, the Chilean lost in the second round of the Libema Open.

Kovalik, meanwhile, has been predominantly playing in Challenger-level tournaments this year. He failed to qualify for the main draw of both the Barcelona Open and the French Open. He lost in the first round of the Slovak Open in his homeland.

Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Jarry and Kovalik. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik odds

Nicolas Jarry vs Jozef Kovalik prediction

Jarry is easily the more fancied player in this match-up. The Chilean reached a career-high ranking of World No. 16 last year. His form has, however, plummeted since, and he is ranked 145th right now.

That is the reason why the Chilean will have to go through qualifiers at Wimbledon this year. However, his powerful serve and groundstrokes should prove to be a handful for his Slovak opponent on Wednesday. Jarry is a good volleyer, too, and will enjoy hitting approaches before going to the net or even trying serve-and-volley at times.

Notably, the Chilean might not enjoy the low bounce on grass, as he is a very tall man. Still, Kovalik, who is currently ranked 381st in the world, probably does not stand a chance against Jarry. The Slovak might try to end points quickly by adopting an aggressive approach, as that seems to be his only chance to make a match of it. Still, Jarry's class should be too much for him in the end, and the Chilean should have an easy victory.

Pick: Nicolas Jarry to win in straight sets.

