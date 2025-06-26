Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (16) Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan
Date: June 26, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Final Round (Qualifying)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button
Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan preview
Sixteenth-seed in qualifying, Robin Montgomery will face Kaja Juvan in the final round of qualifying at the 2025 Wimbledon. The American player achieved her best result of the year at the ASB Classic, where she reached the semifinals, losing 4-6, 3-6 to Clara Tauson.
In the grass-court season, Montgomery started in the ITF event in Birmingham, where she won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1) against Talia Gibson and won 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-4 against Zeynep Sonmez in the first two rounds, but had to retire against Rebeka Masarova in the quarterfinals. At Wimbledon qualifying, she won 7-6 (6), 6-7 (3), 6-3 against Hanne Vandewinkel in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-2 against Patricia Maria Tig in the second round.
Kaja Juvan has mostly been active on the ITF Tour this year, winning the event in Brescia as a qualifier with a 7-6 (1), 7-5 against Julia Grabher in the final. She also reached the final in the event at Saint-Malo, losing 1-6, 5-7 against Naomi Osaka.
The Wimbledon qualifiers are the first event that Juvan is playing on grass this year. She started with a 6-2, 6-2 win against Kyoka Okamura and a 6-2, 6-0 win against Anouk Koevermans in the second round.
Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Robin Montgomery vs Kaja Juvan prediction
Montgomery has yet to reach a grass-court final in her career, with all her ITF titles coming on hard and clay courts. She did qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon last year, losing 1-6, 5-7 against Ons Jabeur in the second round.
Similarly, Juvan has yet to reach a grass-court final as well, as her only WTA final was on a clay court in Strasbourg in 2022. She has played in the main draw of Wimbledon before, with her best result being reaching the third round in both 2021 and 2022, where she lost to Coco Gauff and Heather Watson, respectively.
Montgomery is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match, as she is the seeded player in qualifying, and Juvan has had most of her success on clay this year.
Pick- Montgomery to win in three sets.