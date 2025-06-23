  • home icon
Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jun 23, 2025 20:03 GMT
Varvara Lepchenko and Mariam Bolkvadze to face off for the first time ever in Wimbledon first round qualifying | Image Source: Getty
Varvara Lepchenko and Mariam Bolkvadze to face off for the first time ever in Wimbledon first round qualifying | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Qualifying Round

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button

Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze preview

Former World No. 19 Lepchenko hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty
Former World No. 19 Lepchenko hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

USA's Varvara Lepchenko will face Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze in the first qualifying round of the 2025 Wimbledon on Tuesday (June 24).

Lepchenko, ranked 121st in the world, has been through an up-and-down season this year, going 18-18 in her 36 competitive outings on the WTA Tour and the ITF circuit (including qualifying matches). Most recently, the 39-year-old fell in the qualifying event of the Nottingham Open to Croatia's Antonia Ruzic.

The American veteran has made a total of 10 main draw appearances at Wimbledon since turning pro in 2001. However, she hasn't gone past the qualifiers at SW19 since 2018. Her opponent in the first qualifying round will be the 198th-ranked Bolkvadze, who is playing in the women's singles qualifying event for the fourth time in her career.

The Georgian mostly plies her trade on the ITF circuit. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old qualified for this year's Libema Open, where she fell in the first round to second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze head-to-head

Lepchenko and Bolvadze have never met on either the WTA Tour or the ITF circuit, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Varvara Lepchenko
Mariam Bolkvadze

(Odds will be added once available)

Varvara Lepchenko vs Mariam Bolkvadze prediction

Mariam Bolkvadze hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty
Mariam Bolkvadze hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Lepchenko has flat and low-margin groundstrokes from either wing, which will keep her in good stead on the low-bouncing groundstrokes at Wimbledon qualifying. The former World No. 19 possesses a crafty left-handed serve and forehand that give her a certain advantage in rallies. She is a firm favorite to reach the second qualifying round at SW19 if she can keep baseline exchanges short with her sharp angles.

Like her higher-ranked opponent, Bolkvadze is also a lefty, and her two-handed backhand is the biggest weapon in her arsenal. The Georgian is relatively inexperienced at qualifying for Major tournaments compared to the 39-year-old Lepchenko, giving the latter significant odds of coming through their encounter on Tuesday.

Pick: Lepchenko to win in straight sets.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
