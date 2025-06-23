Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino

Date: June 24, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Qualifying)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button

Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino preview

Victoria Mboko at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Sixth seed Victoria Mboko will face Nao Hibino in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 qualifiers.

Trending

Mboko's star has been on the rise this year. She went on a tear on the ITF circuit, winning five titles. She came quite close to winning a Challenger title but came up short in the final. She has been making waves on the main tour as well.

Mboko recorded her first win on the WTA Tour at the Miami Open. She beat Camila Osorio in the first round to make a winning debut. She gave World No. 11 Paula Badosa a tough fight in the second round but lost the match in three tough sets.

The Canadian teenager also led World No. 3 Coco Gauff by a set at the Italian Open, though she couldn't pull off the upset. She came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open without losing a set, thus making her Grand Slam debut. She made quite an impact, beating Lulu Sun and Eva Lys before losing to Zheng Qinwen in the third round.

Second-round appearances at the ASB Classic in Auckland and the French Open count as Hibino's best results this year. While she qualified for the Australian Open, she was shown the door by Marta Kostyuk in the first round. Her results at the ITF level were quite equally disappointing, failing to win consecutive matches across the four tournaments she competed.

Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko





Nao Hibino







(Odds will be added once they're available)

Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino prediction

Nao Hibino at the French Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

This will be the first match for both players since their respective runs at the French Open. Hibino knocked out Mboko's compatriot Bianca Andreescu in the qualifying rounds in Paris despite being the underdog.

Mboko will be eager to repeat what she accomplished at the clay court Major. However, she had some prior experience on clay, while this will be the first match of her career on grass.

Hibino has a 1-5 record at Wimbledon, with her only main draw win coming in 2021. She has a 2-4 record at the WTA level this year, which has been easily surpassed by Mboko, who has a 6-3 record on the main tour this year.

Mboko is an unknown entity on grass, so it's tough to predict how she's going to perform here. She didn't even partake in any warm-up tournaments prior to Wimbledon. Despite her lack of experience on the surface, she will still be the slight favorite to beat Hibino based on how they've performed this year.

Pick: Victoria Mboko to win in straight sets.

