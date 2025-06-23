Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (6) Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino
Date: June 24, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: First Round (Qualifying)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN+ | UK - BBC Red Button
Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino preview
Sixth seed Victoria Mboko will face Nao Hibino in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 qualifiers.
Mboko's star has been on the rise this year. She went on a tear on the ITF circuit, winning five titles. She came quite close to winning a Challenger title but came up short in the final. She has been making waves on the main tour as well.
Mboko recorded her first win on the WTA Tour at the Miami Open. She beat Camila Osorio in the first round to make a winning debut. She gave World No. 11 Paula Badosa a tough fight in the second round but lost the match in three tough sets.
The Canadian teenager also led World No. 3 Coco Gauff by a set at the Italian Open, though she couldn't pull off the upset. She came through the qualifying rounds of the French Open without losing a set, thus making her Grand Slam debut. She made quite an impact, beating Lulu Sun and Eva Lys before losing to Zheng Qinwen in the third round.
Second-round appearances at the ASB Classic in Auckland and the French Open count as Hibino's best results this year. While she qualified for the Australian Open, she was shown the door by Marta Kostyuk in the first round. Her results at the ITF level were quite equally disappointing, failing to win consecutive matches across the four tournaments she competed.
Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.
Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Victoria Mboko vs Nao Hibino prediction
This will be the first match for both players since their respective runs at the French Open. Hibino knocked out Mboko's compatriot Bianca Andreescu in the qualifying rounds in Paris despite being the underdog.
Mboko will be eager to repeat what she accomplished at the clay court Major. However, she had some prior experience on clay, while this will be the first match of her career on grass.
Hibino has a 1-5 record at Wimbledon, with her only main draw win coming in 2021. She has a 2-4 record at the WTA level this year, which has been easily surpassed by Mboko, who has a 6-3 record on the main tour this year.
Mboko is an unknown entity on grass, so it's tough to predict how she's going to perform here. She didn't even partake in any warm-up tournaments prior to Wimbledon. Despite her lack of experience on the surface, she will still be the slight favorite to beat Hibino based on how they've performed this year.
Pick: Victoria Mboko to win in straight sets.