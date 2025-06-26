Wimbledon 2025 qualifying: Victoria Mboko vs Priscilla Hon preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Victoria Mboko vs (30) Priscilla Hon

Date: June 26, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Final Round (Qualifying)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Victoria Mboko vs Priscilla Hon preview

In Picture: Mboko in action (Getty)

One of the final-round qualifying matches at the 2025 Wimbledon qualifying will take place between the sixth-seeded qualifier, Victoria Mboko, and the thirtieth-seeded qualifier, Priscilla Hon. Mboko has an impressive 44-6 win /loss record this year, winning five ITF titles in the process.

On the main Tour, Mboko had her best moment at the French Open, where she reached the third round in qualifying, losing 3-6, 4-6 against Zheng Qinwen in the third round. At the Wimbledon qualifying, she won 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 against Nao Hibino in the first round and then won 6-3, 6-3 against Valentina Ryser in the second round.

Priscilla Hon has won two ITF titles in 2025, winning the events in Brisbane and Târgu Mureș, defeating Leonie Kung and Arianne Hartono in the respective finals. On the main Tour, she has not been able to get past the first round at any of the events she has played in.

Hon has started her grass-court season in Queen's Club, losing 3-6, 1-6 against Maddison Inglis in the qualifiers. She also failed to qualify for the main draw in Berlin, losing 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (6) against Viktoriya Tomova. At the Wimbledon qualifying, she won 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 against Elena Pridankina in the first round and then won 6-1, 6-3 against Leonie Kung in the second round.

Victoria Mboko vs Priscilla Hon head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.

Victoria Mboko vs Priscilla Hon odds

Victoria Mboko vs Priscilla Hon prediction

Grass is still a surface on which Mboko has yet to reach a final in her career, as most of her ITF success has come on hard courts and clay courts, and her only Challenger final was on clay. She has reached the junior doubles final at the 2022 Wimbledon along with Kayla Cross, losing against the team of Rose Marie Nijkamp and Angella Okutoyi.

Hon has yet to reach a grass-court final in singles in her career. Her only final on the surface was reaching a doubles final at the event in Nottingham in 2021 with Storm Sanders, losing against the pair of Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Given her current form, Mboko is the clear favorite. Additionally, Hon has not qualified for the main draw at Wimbledon in any of her six previous attempts.

Pick- Mboko to win in straight sets.

