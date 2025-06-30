Wimbledon 2025 Results Day 1: Scores, complete list of winners, losers, upsets & more ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys

Carlos Alcaraz and Madison Keys survived early scares while Aryna Sabalenka came through unscathed as the 2025 Wimbledon kicked off with main draw action on Monday (June 30). There was plenty of action at the All England Club, with multiple seeds stumbling on the opening day itself.

With nearly half of the opening round matches seeing their conclusion (Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Zheng Qinwen’s matches were postponed), let’s take a look at how the action unfolded on Day 1 of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys battle through

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka came through a bit of a test against Carson Branstine. After winning the opening set with ease, she faced some stiff resistance from the big-serving debutante but managed to come through 6-1, 7-5.

It was, however, the end of the road for former finalist Ons Jabeur, who retired from her match after trailing Viktoriya Tomova by a set and a break, and Jelena Ostapenko, who was ousted by home player Sonay Kartal. Jabeur’s victor in the 2023 Wimbledon final, Marketa Vondrousova, meanwhile, staged an upset on paper by taking out a seeded player and fellow recent title winner at the Nottingham Open, McCartney Kessler.

It was an easy day for Amanda Anisimova as she beat Yulia Putintseva without dropping a single game. Madison Keys and Jasmine Paolini found themselves on the opposite end of the spectrum, coming through in marathon tussles, as did Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who won this year’s Wimbledon’s first third-set tiebreaker against Varvara Gracheva. A special shoutout should go to Yanina Wickmayer, who played the final match of her career.

Wimbledon Ladies' singles Day 1 results:

Yanina Wickmayer played the final match of her career on the opening day of Wimbledon. (Source: Getty)

Sonay Kartal def. Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

Viktoriya Tomova def. Ons Jabeur 7-6(5), 2-0

Dianne Parry def. Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Eva Lys def. Yue Yuan 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

Donna Vekic def. Kimberly Birell 6-0, 6-4

Cristina Bucsa def. Anca Todoni 6-4, 6-4

Elina Svitolina def. Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-1

Linda Noskova def. Bernada Pera 6-2, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka def. Carson Branstine 6-1, 7-5

Aliaksandra Sasnovich def. Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(8)

Beatriz Haddad Maia def. Rebecca Sramkova 7-6(7), 6-4

Solana Sierra def. Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 7-6(8)

Laura Siegemund def. Peyton Stearns 6-4, 6-2

Daina Shnaider def. Moyuka Uchijima 7-6(5), 6-3

Madison Keys def. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-5

Olga Danilovic def. Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4

Leylah Fernandez def. Hannah Klugman 6-1, 6-3

Dalma Galfi def. Harriet Dart 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Renata Zarazua def. Yanina Wickmayer 6-0, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova def. McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6(3)

Ann Li def. Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-1

Kamila Rakhimova def. Aoi Ito 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Emma Raducanu def. Mingge Xu 6-3, 6-3

Jasmine Paolini def. Anastasija Sevastova 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Marie Bouzkova def. Lulu Sun 6-4, 6-4

Amanda Anisimova def. Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-0

Naomi Osaka def. Talia Gibson 6-4, 7-6(4)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Katie Boulter def. Paula Badosa 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Elise Mertens def. Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 6-2

Ashlyn Krueger def. Mika Stojsavljevic 6-3, 6-2

Carlos Alcaraz survives scare, Daniil Medvedev ousted on rough day for seeds

Playing his final match at Wimbledon, Fabio Fognini pushed Carlos Alcaraz to the brink. (Source: Getty)

The men’s seeds were way less secure than the women and it all started with the two-time defending champion. Carlos Alcaraz had to dig deep into the reserve to fend off an inspired Fabio Fognini, who was playing in his last Wimbledon. The Spaniard was pushed to the brink but prevailed 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Among the not-so-lucky seeds were top-10 Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune, who fell to Benjamin Bonzi and Nicolas Jarry, respectively. Also losing early were Stefanos Tsitsipas, Tallon Griekspoor, Matteo Berrettini, and Alexei Popyrin.

Wimbledon Gentlemen's singles Day 1 results:

Carlos Alcaraz def. Fabio Fognini 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1

Nicolas Jarry def. Holger Rune 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

Benjamin Bonzi def. Daniil Medvedev 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2

Frances Tiafoe def. Elmer Moller 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Andrey Rublev def. Laslo Djere 6-0, 7-6(5), 6-7(9), 7-6(6)

Karen Khachanov def. Mackenzie McDonald 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Arthur Fery def. Alexei Popyrin (20) 6-4, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Jiri Lehecka def. Hugo Dellien 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(0)

Valentin Royer def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) 6-3, 6-2 ret.

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. James Duckworth 6-2, 3-6, 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-4

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina def. Brandon Holt 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

Jenson Brooksby def. Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 7-5, 6-3

Kamil Majchrzak def. Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3

Mattia Bellucci def. Oliver Crawford (WC) 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Luciano Darderi def. Roman Safiullin 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-1

Gabriel Diallo def. Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

João Fonseca def. Jacob Fearnley 6-4, 6-1 7-6(5)

Cristian Garin def. Chris Rodesch 7-6(8), 6-4, 6-4

Billy Harris def. Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

Lloyd Harris def. Zizou Bergs 7-6(7), 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-2

Adrian Mannarino def. Christopher O'Connell 6-2, 6-4, 6-3

Cameron Norrie def. Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(3)

Ethan Quinn def. Henry Searle 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(11), 6-2

Jan-Lennard Struff def. Filip Misolic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Oliver Tarvet def. Leandro Riedi 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Jordan Thompson def. Vit Kopriva 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(1), 6-1

Learner Tien def. Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-2

