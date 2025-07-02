Wimbledon 2025: Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (25) Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: July 2, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

The second round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships will have Sofia Kenin and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro lock horns in a unique clash of playing styles.

Kenin, the 25th seed at this year’s tournament, had come into the tournament with no main draw wins on grass to show. She did qualify for the main draw in Berlin with a couple of wins but her overall win-loss for the season continued to read 23-15.

The American has climbed her way back into top-30 of the world rankings after a solid first half in 2025. She also stopped the rot on grass by notching up a first-round win over compatriot Townsend, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Bouzas Maneiro reached the third round at Wimbledon last year. (Source: Getty)

Bouzas Maneiro, meanwhile, came through a first round encounter courtesy of a retirement from Ella Seidel, improving her win-loss for 2025 to 16-15. She, however, much like Kenin, had not won any grasscourt matches this year before Wimbledon. She lost the only match she played at the Eastbourne qualifiers to Heather Watson.

Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

Kenin and Bouzas Maneiro have never crossed paths on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

(Odds will be updated once available)

Sofia Kenin vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Kenin will be the favorite to win on paper. (Source: Getty)

Given her superior level of experience and higher ranking, Sofia Kenin will come into the contest as the favorite on paper. That said, she will need to be wary of an explosive opponent.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro likes to take big swings at the ball, hitting aggressively off both wings. She will look to dictate rallies from the baseline. That brand of tennis stands in stark contrast to Kenin’s way of playing, which is more reactive.

On grass, the American will need to change things up as a passive approach will only allow her opponent to settle into a rhythm.

Kenin’s second serve is a glaring weakness, with just around 45% of the points behind it. Bouzas Maneiro will take note of that and go after the return even more. She has high-risk game and can go off-kilter at times, but was clinical on the big points in her opener — winning 2/2 break chances that came her way as opposed to Kenin who was wasteful at 4/10.

The encounter will pit Bouzas Maneiro’s big hitting against Kenin’s defensive prowess. In the given conditions, the latter may find herself on the back foot far too often.

Prediction: Bouzas Maneiro to win in three sets

