Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard preview

Fifth seed Taylor Fritz has a tricky first-round encounter against rising star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday (June 30).

The American arrives in Wimbledon on the back of a 21-11 win-loss record for the year, the highlight of which was his title run at Stuttgart on grass. The World No. 5 also played a key role in guiding Team USA to their second title at the 2025 edition of the United Cup, winning four out of his five matches.

Fritz was also impressive during his Miami campaign until he stumbled against eventual champion Jakub Mensik in the semifinals.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in action during HSBC Championships - Day Seven - Source: Getty

With his monster serve, the 6'8'' Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard made a blazing breakthrough on the ATP Tour last year, clinching titles at Lyon and Basel. Thanks to his exploits, the Frenchman broke into the top 30, peaking at 29th.

Following his spectacular end to last season, the youngster, however, has gone off the boil. A semifinal finish in Brisbane remains his biggest achievement on the tour so far this season.

In between, the 21-year-old did taste title glory at the Bordeaux Challenger on clay in May. His struggles, however, reappeared on grass where he won just one out of three matches in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard head-to-head

Fritz and Mpetshi Perricard have never met on the tour previously. Their head-to-head thus stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard odds

Taylor Fritz vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard prediction

Taylor Fritz in action at Lexus Eastbourne Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Drawing the highly talented Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of Wimbledon might not be the most welcome news for Fritz. The slick grass will further aid the Frenchman's powerful first and second serves, making him a dangerous opponent to face on the surface. His all-out aggressive approach and the fact that he isn't afraid to take risks even on second serves could see him stay toe-to-toe with Fritz.

Endowed with a big serve and an attacking forehand himself, Fritz is expected to find his match in the French youngster. The match is thus poised to not see too many breaks of serve.

That said, Mpetshi Perricard's confidence level isn't high coming into the grass court Major. He hasn't been effective in consistently emulating his results from last year. Fritz, on the other hand, just won his first title of the year, and that too on grass, beating quality opponents like Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime along the way.

In a match with very little margin for error, this could give the World No. 5 the edge to pull through for a win.

Pick: Taylor Fritz in three sets

