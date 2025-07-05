Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson

Date: July 6, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson preview

5th seed Taylor Fritz will continue his campaign at Wimbledon, entering the second week of the tournament with his fourth-round matchup against Jordan Thompson.

Fritz has been the most successful player on the ATP Tour during the 2025 grass stint. Following a shocking opening-round loss against Daniel Altmaier at the French Open, he redeemed himself with a dominant title run at Stuttgart. He defeated the likes of Quinten Halys, Marton Fucsovics, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

The American No. 1 encountered a minor setback at the HSBC Championships, suffering a 7-6(5), 6-7(7), 5-7 opening-round loss against Corentin Moutet. However, he entered Wimbledon with an 8-1 win/loss record following another title run at Eastbourne.

Thompson, meanwhile, had a lackluster display ahead of Wimbledon. He fell to Gabriel Diallo at the Libema Open and was forced to retire mid-match at the opening round of the HSBC Championships.

However, the Aussie has exceeded expectations at SW19. He clawed his way back from a two-set deficit in the first round against Vit Kopriva and lasted another five-set thriller against Benjamin Bonzi in the subsequent matchup. Following a 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Luciano Darderi, the 31-year-old matched his career-best result in any Grand Slam.

Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Fritz leads the head-to-head 2-1. However, it was Thompson who emerged victorious in their most recent matchup at the HSBC Championships in 2024.

Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Fritz -550 -5.5 (115) Over 38.5 (-115) Jordan Thompson +375 +5.5 (-120) Under 38.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Taylor Fritz vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Despite Thompson’s inspiring run to the fourth round, his performance generally witnesses a slight dip in his production on the grass. The World No. 44 boasts a 59% win rate on the surface and just 50% at Wimbledon.

In contrast, Fritz thrives on grass, as the low and quick bounce benefits his powerful serve. During the 2025 grass season, he has dominated with a 92% win rate, averaging 15.5 aces per match and winning 80.4% of points on his first serve.

Although Fritz was pushed to five sets in each of his first two rounds, against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, he will remain highly motivated. With a relatively open path on his side of the draw, his chances of reaching the semifinals have never looked better.

Pick: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets.

