Wimbledon 2025: Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs (17) Karen Khachanov
Date: July 8, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov preview
Fifth seed Taylor Fritz is all set to take on seventeenth seed Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon.
Fritz overcame an injury scare during the early part of the year and won two grass-court titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne before coming into Wimbledon. Overall, he has a 29-11 win/loss record for the year, with a 12-1 record on grass.
Fritz began his Wimbledon campaign against the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round. The American player overcame a two-set deficit and recovered while trailing 1-5 in the fourth-set tiebreaker to win the match 6-7 (6), 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 (6), 6-4 over two days. His next match was against Gabriel Diallo, where the fifth seed had to battle for five sets once again, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (0), 4-6, 6-3.
In the third round, Fritz faced 26th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, winning the first two sets comfortably. The Spaniard hit back in the third set, winning it even though Fritz had the opportunity to serve it out. However, the American player kept his composure to win 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1. In the fourth round, he won via retirement against Jordan Thompson as the Australian withdrew during the second set.
Karen Khachanov, on the other hand, has won 22 of the 37 matches in 2025, with a semifinal finish at the Italian Open. The Russian has an 8-2 win/loss record on grass this season, with a semifinal finish in Halle being his best result on the surface. There, he lost against Alexander Bublik.
At Wimbledon, Khachanov began his campaign with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-4 against Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, followed by a 1-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki in the second round. In the third round, he won 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8) against Nuno Borges, while trailing 2-5 in the final set. In the fourth round, it was a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win for the Russian against Kamil Majchrzak.
Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Khachanov has a 2-0 head-to-head record against Fritz, having won their last match 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 at the 2020 ATP Cup.
Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Taylor Fritz vs Karen Khachanov prediction
As far as serving stats are concerned, Fritz has won 82 percent of his first serve points, while Khachanov has won 71 percent of his first serve points. On second serve, the American has won 67 percent of the points, whereas the Russian has won 57 percent.
On the return front, Fritz has won 16 of the 37 break-point opportunities with a 43 percent break-point conversion rate. Meanwhile, Khachanov has won 20 of the 48 break-point opportunities, having a 42 percent break-point conversion rate. Fritz has been broken only four times in the competition, whereas Khachanov's serve has been broken 15 times in four matches so far.
His superior record on grass and recent performances at SW19 make Fritz the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Fritz to win in five sets.