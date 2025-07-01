Wimbledon 2025: Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Tommy Paul vs (WC) Johannus Monday

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: $ 73,463,257.50

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday preview

In Picture: Paul in action (Getty)

13th seed Tommy Paul will begin his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon with a first-round encounter against British wildcard Johannus Monday. Paul has a 25-10 win/loss record in 2025, with his best result being reaching the semifinal of the Italian Open, where he lost 6-1, 0-6, 3-6 against Jannik Sinner.

Trending

Apart from his run in Rome, Paul has also reached three other semifinals this year in Adelaide, Dallas, and Houston. In both the Majors at the Australian Open and at the French Open, the American player reached the quarterfinals, losing against Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, respectively. Paul did not have a great start to his grass season, as he lost his only grass-court match 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 against Dan Evans in the first round of the Eastbourne Open.

Johannus Monday has mostly played ITF and Challenger-level matches in 2025, having a 26-12 win/loss record. He has won two hard-court titles on the ITF Tour this year, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Ryan Peniston to win the title in Sunderland, and winning 6-2, 6-4 against Alex Rybakov in the final of the event in Bakersfield.

Monday has played at two Tour-level grass-court events in 2025, failing to qualify for the main draw of both. At the Queen's Club Championships, he lost 6-7 (2), 6-7 (2) against Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of qualifying. At the Eastbourne Open, he won 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 against Christopher O' Connell in the first round of Qualifying, but lost 4-6, 2-6 against James Duckworth in the final round of qualifying.

Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday head-to-head

This is the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -2500 -1.5 (-800) Over 31.5 (-145) Johannus Monday +900 +1.5 (+400) Under 31.5 (+100)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Johannus Monday prediction

Paul has reached two grass-court finals in his career so far, winning his only title on the surface at the Queen's Club Championships last year, with a win over Lorenzo Musetti in the final last year. He has a 75 percent win rate at Wimbledon, where his best result was reaching the quarterfinals last year, where he lost against eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Monday has yet to reach any ATP finals in his career, but he has eight ITF titles under his belt, all of which have come on hard courts. This is going to be the Brit's first main-draw match at a Grand Slam.

The difference in experience, quality, and ranking makes Paul the overwhelming favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Paul to win in straight sets.

