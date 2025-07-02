Wimbledon 2025: Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner
Date: July 3, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS
Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner preview
Tommy Paul will continue his campaign at the SW19 with a second-round matchup set against Sebastian Ofner.
Paul had an impressive performance during the clay swing, winning 12 out of the 16 matches that he participated in across four tournaments. However, leg and abdominal muscle injuries forced the American to miss the start of the grass court stint. Hence, he was unable to travel to London to defend his title at Queen’s Club.
Paul did choose to get some experience on the surface before making his way to Wimbledon. Unfortunately, his appearance at Eastbourne was forgettable, suffering a shocking opening-round 4-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss against Dan Evans. But Paul has redeemed himself with a dominant first-round win at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, getting past Johannus Monday in straight sets.
Sebastian Ofner, meanwhile, has also had decent results in the 2025 season. While he has not won any tournament yet, the Austrian boasts a 17-9 record across the ATP and Challenger levels. On grass, he suffered opening-round losses in Halle and Mallorca. However, the 29-year-old had a dominant display and was leading 7-6 (8), 3-1 before Hamad Medjedovic was forced to retire in the first round at Wimbledon.
Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head
Tommy Paul leads the head-to-head 1-0, winning their only matchup 6-3, 6-0 during the Shanghai Masters in 2023.
Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Tommy Paul vs Sebastian Ofner prediction
Despite playing only one and a half sets, Sebastian Ofner matched Tommy Paul’s ace count (9) from his full match against Monday and even posted a higher first-serve win percentage.
Still, grass remains Paul’s most successful surface, having won 66.67% of his matches and claiming his lone ATP 500 title there.
Ofner, on the other hand, is entering unfamiliar territory by advancing past the first round of Wimbledon’s main draw for the first time since his 2017 debut at The Championships.
Neither of the two players has had as much grass-court preparation during the 2025 season as they’d prefer heading into Wimbledon. While Paul is the favorite to advance to the third round, Ofner will not be going down without a fight.
Pick: Tommy Paul to win the match.