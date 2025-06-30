Wimbledon 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova

Date: July 1, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon 2025

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova preview

Two-time semifinalist Victoria Azarenka will take on Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday (July 1).

Ad

Trending

For the former World No. 1 Azarenka, this has been a season marked by disappointments. A slump in form was compounded by a freak shoulder injury she suffered in the second round of Miami against Karolina Muchova which forced her to retire from the match.

The Belarusian thus heads into the third Major of the year with a 9/10 win-loss record, the highlight of which was her recent run on the grasscourts of Bad Homburg last week. The World No. 87 won three matches, starting from qualifying, to make the Round of 16.

Ad

Anastasia Zakharova in action at HSBC Championships - Day Three - Source: Getty

Anastasia Zakharova has been a successful name on the ITF circuit, where she has collected 16 singles titles as well as eight doubles titles. On the WTA Tour, the World No. 95 has reached three doubles finals, finishing second-best in them all.

Ad

In singles, Zakharova made an impression last year when she reached the third round of the Australian Open as a qualifier on her Grand Slam debut. Towards the end of the year, she also made the quarterfinals in Hong Kong.

This year, the 23-year-old's best tour-level performance came just a couple of weeks before Wimbledon on the grass in London. She ousted Donna Vekic for her first top-30 scalp en route to the Round of 16.

Ad

Zakharova showed tremendous grit and resilience as she fought her way through three three-setters in the qualifiers to secure her place in the main draw of Wimbledon for the very first time.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova head-to-head

Azarenka and Zakharova have never squared off on tour before. Therefore, their head-to-head is at a 0-0 deadlock.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka Anastasia Zakharova

Ad

Odds to be updated when available.

Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova prediction

Day 3 - Bad Homburg Open Powered By Solarwatt 2025 - Source: Getty

Azarenka is the clear favorite coming into this clash by dint of her sheer experience of playing on the biggest stages. Although the two-time Grand Slam champion hasn't been at her best in recent years, her excellent return game and her renewed confidence at Bad Homburg should hold her in good stead in this matchup.

Ad

That said, Zakharova's chances can't be discounted either. The young Russian showed a lot of fighting spirit in the qualifiers, which should be a boost before facing someone of Azarenka's stature. Unless she is tired from her exploits, she does have it in her to make things difficult for the Belarusian.

Pick: Azarenka in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudeshna Banerjee Sudeshna is a veteran Indian Sports and International Tennis journalist as well as editor at Sportskeeda. She has an overall experience of over 10 years with top publications like The Bridge, Fox Sports Asia, and gained a keen interest in Indian sports since the 2002 Commonwealth and Asian Games when she was in school.



Sudeshna holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She attends tournaments regularly and being a highly experienced journalist, she ensures she only contacts the correct people from her network for the most authentic information to be put in her articles.



Sudeshna’s favorite Indian athlete is PV Sindhu owing to her big-tournament performances. She also admires Tennis legend Rafael Nadal for his resilience and has witnessed the Spaniard in action at the French Open, due to which, Roland Garros is her all-time favorite Grand Slam tournament.



Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics made a lasting impact on Sudeshna. She has also interviewed him along with Badminton star Chirag Shetty and several other sports personalities. She has done on-ground reporting on multiple ITF tournaments along with the Premier Badminton League, Asian Boxing Championships and the Davis Cup.



When not using her skills and years of experience in crafting compelling content, Sudeshna likes to read, watch movies and travel. Know More