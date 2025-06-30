Wimbledon 2025: Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova
Date: July 1, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon 2025
Round: First round (Round of 128)
Venue: London, United Kingdom
Category: Grand Slam
Prize money: $7,34,63,257.50
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC TNT Sports & discovery+ | India - Star Sports & Jio HotStar
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova preview
Two-time semifinalist Victoria Azarenka will take on Russian qualifier Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 on Tuesday (July 1).
For the former World No. 1 Azarenka, this has been a season marked by disappointments. A slump in form was compounded by a freak shoulder injury she suffered in the second round of Miami against Karolina Muchova which forced her to retire from the match.
The Belarusian thus heads into the third Major of the year with a 9/10 win-loss record, the highlight of which was her recent run on the grasscourts of Bad Homburg last week. The World No. 87 won three matches, starting from qualifying, to make the Round of 16.
Anastasia Zakharova has been a successful name on the ITF circuit, where she has collected 16 singles titles as well as eight doubles titles. On the WTA Tour, the World No. 95 has reached three doubles finals, finishing second-best in them all.
In singles, Zakharova made an impression last year when she reached the third round of the Australian Open as a qualifier on her Grand Slam debut. Towards the end of the year, she also made the quarterfinals in Hong Kong.
This year, the 23-year-old's best tour-level performance came just a couple of weeks before Wimbledon on the grass in London. She ousted Donna Vekic for her first top-30 scalp en route to the Round of 16.
Zakharova showed tremendous grit and resilience as she fought her way through three three-setters in the qualifiers to secure her place in the main draw of Wimbledon for the very first time.
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova head-to-head
Azarenka and Zakharova have never squared off on tour before. Therefore, their head-to-head is at a 0-0 deadlock.
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova odds
Odds to be updated when available.
Victoria Azarenka vs Anastasia Zakharova prediction
Azarenka is the clear favorite coming into this clash by dint of her sheer experience of playing on the biggest stages. Although the two-time Grand Slam champion hasn't been at her best in recent years, her excellent return game and her renewed confidence at Bad Homburg should hold her in good stead in this matchup.
That said, Zakharova's chances can't be discounted either. The young Russian showed a lot of fighting spirit in the qualifiers, which should be a boost before facing someone of Azarenka's stature. Unless she is tired from her exploits, she does have it in her to make things difficult for the Belarusian.
Pick: Azarenka in three sets