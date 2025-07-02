Wimbledon 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste
Date: July 3, 2025
Tournament: Wimbledon
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England
Category: Grand Slam
Surface: Grass
Prize Money: £53,550,000
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar
Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste preview
Victoria Mboko sets up her second-round matchup at Wimbledon 2025 against Hailey Baptiste.
18-year-old Mboko announced her emergence to the tennis world with a strong display during the clay swing. After taking a set off Coco Gauff in Rome, she continued her impressive form with a run to the finals in Parma.
Eventually, she made her way into the French Open’s main draw and stunned the likes of Lulu Sun and Eva Lys in straight sets each. Her glorious run at Roland Garros came to an end following a 3-6, 4-6 loss against Qinwen Zheng.
Despite not participating in any grass court tournaments before Wimbledon, she won two of three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw. The Canadian began her campaign at SW19 by upsetting #25 Magdalena Frech 6-3,6-2.
Hailey Baptiste, meanwhile, did not witness enough success during the build-up to The Championships. She suffered an opening-round loss against Laura Siegemund in the qualifiers at Nottingham, followed by a second-round loss in the qualifiers against Alexandra Eala at Eastbourne.
Baptiste managed to bounce back with a hard-fought 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Sorana Cirstea at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday.
Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head
Thursday’s second-round matchup at Wimbledon 2025 will be the first meeting between Mboko and Baptiste.
Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste prediction
Mboko boasts a better win rate on grass compared to her opponent. Additionally, she has been serving well across her four matches this 2025 season, averaging 5.5 aces per match and winning an impressive 71.1% of points behind her first serve.
While Baptiste has displayed impressive serving stats of her own as well, her overall form has been inconsistent, often struggling to maintain momentum.
Mboko will be the heavy favorite to extend her stay at her maiden appearance at Wimbledon with a win over her fellow North American.
Pick: Victoria Mboko to win.