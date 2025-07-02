Wimbledon 2025: Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: July 3, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - BBC TNT Sports & Discovery+ | Canada - TSN & RDS | India - Star Sports & Jio Hotstar

Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Victoria Mboko sets up her second-round matchup at Wimbledon 2025 against Hailey Baptiste.

Ad

Trending

18-year-old Mboko announced her emergence to the tennis world with a strong display during the clay swing. After taking a set off Coco Gauff in Rome, she continued her impressive form with a run to the finals in Parma.

Eventually, she made her way into the French Open’s main draw and stunned the likes of Lulu Sun and Eva Lys in straight sets each. Her glorious run at Roland Garros came to an end following a 3-6, 4-6 loss against Qinwen Zheng.

Ad

Despite not participating in any grass court tournaments before Wimbledon, she won two of three qualifying matches to earn a place in the main draw. The Canadian began her campaign at SW19 by upsetting #25 Magdalena Frech 6-3,6-2.

Hailey Baptiste, meanwhile, did not witness enough success during the build-up to The Championships. She suffered an opening-round loss against Laura Siegemund in the qualifiers at Nottingham, followed by a second-round loss in the qualifiers against Alexandra Eala at Eastbourne.

Ad

Baptiste managed to bounce back with a hard-fought 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Sorana Cirstea at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday.

Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Thursday’s second-round matchup at Wimbledon 2025 will be the first meeting between Mboko and Baptiste.

Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Mboko -145 -1.5 (125) Over 21.5 (-140) Hailey Baptiste +110 +1.5 (-115) Under 21.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Victoria Mboko vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Mboko boasts a better win rate on grass compared to her opponent. Additionally, she has been serving well across her four matches this 2025 season, averaging 5.5 aces per match and winning an impressive 71.1% of points behind her first serve.

While Baptiste has displayed impressive serving stats of her own as well, her overall form has been inconsistent, often struggling to maintain momentum.

Ad

Mboko will be the heavy favorite to extend her stay at her maiden appearance at Wimbledon with a win over her fellow North American.

Pick: Victoria Mboko to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More