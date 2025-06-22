Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon, is almost around the corner. The grasscourt Major, where Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will defend their respective singles titles, promises to be a cracker with several interesting storylines brewing at the moment.

Ad

On the men's side, Alcaraz and his World No. 1 rival Jannik Sinner are the overwhelming favorites to go all the way at SW19. While the Spaniard is currently the more in-form player, having triumphed at Queen's Club for the second time in his career on Sunday (June 22), the Italian will have revenge on his mind for his French Open final defeat.

One of the outside favorites for Wimbledon is Novak Djokovic, who will be eager to win a record-tying eighth title at the tournament. There are various dark horses that can could damage as well, including Jack Draper, Alexander Bublik, and Jiri Lehecka, among other top names.

Ad

Trending

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to record her first Grand Slam triumph outside hardcourts during the next fortnight. The Belarusian, however, has put together underwhelming results in the lead up to the grasscourt Major, losing in the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open following a heartbreaking loss in the summit clash of the French Open earlier this month.

The World No. 1's biggest rivals, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, have all not had the ideal preparation for the two-week event at SW19. That said, they and some other pros including Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, and Zheng Qinwen will offer her some stiff resistance.

Ad

For fans who will have their eyes set on the top guns on both ATP and WTA Tours at Wimbledon, here are the broadcast details to the third Major tournament of the year:

Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details

Viewers can tune into the following channels and websites to watch the main draw matches at 2025 Wimbledon from June 30 to July 13, with matches being broadcast every day:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN

UK - BBC, TNT Sports

Canada - RDS, TSN

France - beIN Sports France

Austria - Prime Video

Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max

Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI

South Africa - Tennis South Africa

Morocco - beIN Sports MENA

Brazil - ESPN

China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel

Vietnam - SPOTV

Japan - WOWOW

Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub

India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar

South Korea - CJ Media

Ad

Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine

New Zealand - ESPN

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More