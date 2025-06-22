Wimbledon 2025: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The third Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wimbledon, is almost around the corner. The grasscourt Major, where Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova will defend their respective singles titles, promises to be a cracker with several interesting storylines brewing at the moment.
On the men's side, Alcaraz and his World No. 1 rival Jannik Sinner are the overwhelming favorites to go all the way at SW19. While the Spaniard is currently the more in-form player, having triumphed at Queen's Club for the second time in his career on Sunday (June 22), the Italian will have revenge on his mind for his French Open final defeat.
One of the outside favorites for Wimbledon is Novak Djokovic, who will be eager to win a record-tying eighth title at the tournament. There are various dark horses that can could damage as well, including Jack Draper, Alexander Bublik, and Jiri Lehecka, among other top names.
On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka will be looking to record her first Grand Slam triumph outside hardcourts during the next fortnight. The Belarusian, however, has put together underwhelming results in the lead up to the grasscourt Major, losing in the semifinals of the Berlin Tennis Open following a heartbreaking loss in the summit clash of the French Open earlier this month.
The World No. 1's biggest rivals, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, have all not had the ideal preparation for the two-week event at SW19. That said, they and some other pros including Mirra Andreeva, Jasmine Paolini, and Zheng Qinwen will offer her some stiff resistance.
For fans who will have their eyes set on the top guns on both ATP and WTA Tours at Wimbledon, here are the broadcast details to the third Major tournament of the year:
Wimbledon 2025: Live streaming and TV channel details
Viewers can tune into the following channels and websites to watch the main draw matches at 2025 Wimbledon from June 30 to July 13, with matches being broadcast every day:
USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN
UK - BBC, TNT Sports
Canada - RDS, TSN
France - beIN Sports France
Austria - Prime Video
Belgium - Eurosport, HBO Max
Switzerland - SRF, RTS, RSI
South Africa - Tennis South Africa
Morocco - beIN Sports MENA
Brazil - ESPN
China - CCTV, SMG Great Sports Channel
Vietnam - SPOTV
Japan - WOWOW
Singapore - SPOTV, StarHub
India - Star Sports, Jio Hotstar
South Korea - CJ Media
Australia - Stan Sport, Channel Nine
New Zealand - ESPN