  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • Wimbledon 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Wimbledon 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

By Rudra Biswas
Published Jun 29, 2025 20:35 GMT
Zheng Qinwen and Katerina Siniakova to meet in Wimbledon 1R | Image Source: Getty
Zheng Qinwen and Katerina Siniakova to meet in Wimbledon 1R | Image Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova preview

World No. 6 Qinwen hits a backhand at Queen&#039;s Club | Image Source: Getty
World No. 6 Qinwen hits a backhand at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Fifth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will face the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday (June 30).

also-read-trending Trending

Qinwen has enjoyed a consistent run on the WTA Tour this season, compiling a 19-10 win/loss record and reaching at least the quarterfinals of four big tournaments. The World No. 6 only played one grasscourt event, at the Queen's Club Championships, where she reached the semifinals before losing to Amanda Anisimova.

The 22-year-old will be eager to make a dent in the women's singles field at Wimbledon, which is the only Major tournament where she has yet to record a quarterfinals appearance. Her first-round opponent will be the 81st-ranked Siniakova, who is the doubles World No. 1. The 29-year-old's singles results this season are modest. She was on a four-match losing streak before this year's grasscourt swing, which saw her reach the Round of 16 at the Bad Homburg Open and the Berlin Open, respectively.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Siniakova leads Qinwen by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Czech has won both of their grasscourt encounters (at the 2024 Berlin Open and 2023 Wimbledon), the Chinese won their lone hardcourt clash at the 2024 Miami Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games (Over/Under)
Katerina Siniakova+130-1.5 (+250)Over 22.5 (+100)
Zheng Qinwen-165+1.5 (-425)Under 22.5 (-145)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Katerina Siniakova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty
Katerina Siniakova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Qinwen has a suitable aggressive baseline game for the grass courts at Wimbledon. At 5'10, the fifth seed has long levers with which she can unload on the ball from either wing. That said, she can serve better as her first delivery tends to lean towards inconsistency.

Siniakova, meanwhile, is a crafty player from the back of the court and likes mixing her groundstrokes up with slices. The World No. 81 can also make surprise net approaches to end points early. Qinwen will have to be on top of her passing shots game to offset the strength of her older opponent.

Pick: Qinwen to win in straight sets.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Twitter icon

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications