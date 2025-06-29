Wimbledon 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova

Date: June 30, 2025

Tournament: Wimbledon

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize Money: £53,550,000

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, ESPN | UK - BBC | Canada - TSN, RDS

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova preview

World No. 6 Qinwen hits a backhand at Queen's Club | Image Source: Getty

Fifth-seeded Zheng Qinwen will face the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships on Monday (June 30).

Trending

Qinwen has enjoyed a consistent run on the WTA Tour this season, compiling a 19-10 win/loss record and reaching at least the quarterfinals of four big tournaments. The World No. 6 only played one grasscourt event, at the Queen's Club Championships, where she reached the semifinals before losing to Amanda Anisimova.

The 22-year-old will be eager to make a dent in the women's singles field at Wimbledon, which is the only Major tournament where she has yet to record a quarterfinals appearance. Her first-round opponent will be the 81st-ranked Siniakova, who is the doubles World No. 1. The 29-year-old's singles results this season are modest. She was on a four-match losing streak before this year's grasscourt swing, which saw her reach the Round of 16 at the Bad Homburg Open and the Berlin Open, respectively.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova head-to-head

Siniakova leads Qinwen by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. While the Czech has won both of their grasscourt encounters (at the 2024 Berlin Open and 2023 Wimbledon), the Chinese won their lone hardcourt clash at the 2024 Miami Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Katerina Siniakova +130 -1.5 (+250) Over 22.5 (+100) Zheng Qinwen -165 +1.5 (-425) Under 22.5 (-145)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Katerina Siniakova prediction

Katerina Siniakova hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Qinwen has a suitable aggressive baseline game for the grass courts at Wimbledon. At 5'10, the fifth seed has long levers with which she can unload on the ball from either wing. That said, she can serve better as her first delivery tends to lean towards inconsistency.

Siniakova, meanwhile, is a crafty player from the back of the court and likes mixing her groundstrokes up with slices. The World No. 81 can also make surprise net approaches to end points early. Qinwen will have to be on top of her passing shots game to offset the strength of her older opponent.

Pick: Qinwen to win in straight sets.

