Wimbledon Final 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

Date: July 15, 2023

Tournament: Wimbledon 2023

Round: Final

Venue: London, United Kingdom

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Grass

Prize money: £44,700,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | Canada - TSN & RDS | UK - BBC & Eurosport | India - Star Sports

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova preview

Jabeur is into consecutive Wimbledon finals.

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur takes on the unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the title clash of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

World No. 6 Jabeur faced her toughest outing of the fortnight against reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last four on Thursday. In a tight opening set that went the distance, Jabeur led 4-2 on Centre Court before Sabalenka reeled off five of the next six points to steal the opener.

Riding her momentum, the World No. 2 led 4-2 in the second set and was twice a point away from a 5-3 lead when she lost serve for the first time on the day. Pouncing on the opportunity, Jabeur took four straight games to force a decider.

A break in the sixth game of the third set sufficed as Jabeur converted her fifth match point to make it back-to-back Wimbledon finals. She now has a 22-9 win-loss record this season and is 17-5 at the grasscourt Major.

Meanwhile, the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova beat Elina Svitolina in an all-unseeded last-four clash to reach her second Grand Slam singles final and first since 2019 Roland Garros.

The Czech left-hander was hot off the blocks, bursting to a 3-0 lead before pocketing the opener for the loss of three games. Despite squandering a 4-0, 40-0 lead on serve in the second, Vondrousova was on the cusp of a landslide win when Svitolina recouped both breaks to threaten an unlikely comeback.

However, that wasn't to be, as the 24-year-old took the next four games to become the lowest-ranked Wimbledon finalist since Serena Williams in 2018. She's now 28-10 in 2023 and 7-4 at SW19.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova head-to-head

While the two players have split their six previous meetings, Vondrousova has won both their clashes in 2023, including the last one in the Indian Wells third round.

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Ons Jabeur Marketa Vondrousova

(Odds will be updated when available)

Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova prediction

Vondrousova is into her first Wimbledon final.

Both Jabeur and Vondrousova are quintessentially baseliners and have a similar game style.

Both can serve big and hit powerfully off either flank and also move well, but the two players are also adept in playing the angles, especially the left-handed Vondrousova, and keep the ball low.

The Czech has had Jabeur's number recently, and her serves could cause Jabeur problems aplenty. Expect Vondrousova to continue her winning run over the Tunisian in 2023 and claim her first Grand Slam title in a hard-fought clash.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes