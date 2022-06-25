"Wimbledon, in particular, is the prettiest tournament that has ever existed in tennis, coming here you just feel so happy to play" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff believes playing at Wimbledon remains one of the most unique experiences for a tennis player. The teenage tennis sensation feels the happiest on the tennis court while playing at Wimbledon, where she already has great memories from the past of her young career.

Coco Gauff first made headlines at the iconic Wimbledon Championships as a 15-year-old. Three years since her incredible victory over five-time champion Venus Williams, Gauff is now one of the strongest contenders for the title, especially after reaching her maiden Grand Slam final just weeks ago at the French Open.

In a recent chat with Wimbledon, Gauff spoke about her love for the tournament and for the historic Center Court.

"It feels great. Just being back in London and in the UK in general has been really nice. Wimbledon, in particular, is the prettiest tournament that has ever existed in tennis. Coming here, you just feel so happy to play. I'm always happy to play but just a little extra here. Center Court is just so pretty," Gauff said ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The 18-year-old also spoke about her experience of playing in Wimbledon's showpiece arena, the Center Court. Gauff believes the court has a vibe like no other and also spoke about the crowds at Wimbledon who respect the players during matches.

"I feel like the crowd gets the quietest here. People are shouting and when you bounce the ball, you can literally here the pin drop. Only Center Court has that vibe really. Atleast of all the courts I've played on, I've never seen the crowd get so quiet right before you're about to serve. It makes you nervous a little bit," continued Gauff.

Gauff reached the fourth round after starting in the qualifiers, in her debut appearance at Wimbledon back in 2019. She repeated the result in her second appearance there in 2021, and the American aims to produce more memorable performances this time.

"I've only had one loss there so far, hopefully it can stay like that," concluded Gauff.

*Gauff has had two losses at Wimbledon - against Simona Halep (2019) and Angelique Kerber (2021).

Coco Gauff's projected path at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Coco Gauff opens her Wimbledon campaign against a challenging opponent in Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The 11th seed could face Amanda Anisimova in the third round, before a potentially mouthwatering clash against unseeded seven-time champion Serena Williams or 6th seed Karolina Pliskova.

Fourth seed Paula Badosa lies in the same quarter as Gauff while World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is in the same half of the draw. After her performance at the 2022 French Open, Gauff will be confident about her chances at Wimbledon. Gauff has never been seeded as high as No. 11 going into Wimbledon.

Ahead of the grasscourt Grand Slam, Coco Gauff reached the semifinals of the Berlin Open, where she defeated 4th seed Karolina Pliskova. She eventually lost to Ons Jabeur in the last-4 stage.

