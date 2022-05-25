"Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray believes Wimbledon will lose none of its prestige even if it does not award ranking points to players this year.

The ATP and the WTA have barred the Grand Slam from offering ranking points this year after the All England Club announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian players. The grasscourt Major took the step in solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's invasion of the country back in February.

Fans across the globe have lamented that Wimbledon has now been reduced to an exhibition event, given that it will not be able to award ranking points to any players.

However, Andy Murray believes the ranking points are just a formality. He explained how he is rarely in the know about such details in golf and football despite following both sports closely.

"I follow golf very closely and have no idea how many ranking points the winner of the @TheMasters gets," Murray tweeted. "Me and my friends love football and none of us know or care how many ranking points a team gets for winning the @FIFAWorldCup."

Murray reckons people remember the names of the champions and not how many ranking points they were awarded. He also believes most in-stadium spectators "wouldn't know or care" much about the ranking points awarded to players.

"But I could tell you exactly who won the World Cup and the Masters," Murray continued. "I’d hazard a guess that most people watching on centre court @Wimbledon in a few weeks time wouldn’t know or care about how many ranking points a player gets for winning a 3rd round match."

"But I guarantee they will remember who wins. @Wimbledon will never be an exhibition and will never feel like an exhibition. The end," he added.

"The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players undermines the integrity of the ATP Ranking system" - ATP statement

ATP recently released a statement where they explained their decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points.

They pointed out that the Slam's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players was not only discriminatory but also flouted the "integrity of the ATP ranking system."

"The ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to our Tour," read the statement on ATP's website. "The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system."

"It is also inconsistent with our Rankings agreement. Absent a change in circumstances, it is with great regret and reluctance that we see no option but to remove ATP Ranking points from Wimbledon for 2022."

As things stand, players like Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aryna Sabalenka and Victoria Azarenka will not be permitted to play Wimbledon.

