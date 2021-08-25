Winston-Salem Open 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (15) Carlos Alcaraz vs (4) Marton Fucsovics

Date: 25 August 2021

Tournament: 2021 Winston-Salem Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Winston-Salem, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $717,955

Match timing: Approx. 8.30 pm local time, 12.30 am GMT, 6 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Fourth seed Marton Fucsovics will take on Spain's teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday.

Alcaraz is enjoying a breakthrough season. The 18-year-old is currently placed at a career-high ranking of No. 54, with a win-loss record of 15-12 this year.

The Spaniard had a particularly fruitful claycourt swing. He reached the third round at Roland Garros and also claimed his first tour-level title at Umag.

He was defeated by Lorenzo Sonego in the first round in Cincinnati but has bounced back strongly in Winston-Salem. The young Spaniard advanced to the third round after edging Alexei Popyrin in a thrilling three-set encounter.

Marton Fucsovics at the 2021 Qatar ExxonMobil Open

Fucsovics, on the other hand, has blown hot and cold this season. His win-loss record currently stands at 21-14, bolstered by a run to the final in Rotterdam.

The Hungarian also had a solid showing at Wimbledon. Fucsovics defeated the likes of Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev, and Diego Schwartzman to reach the quarterfinals, where he was defeated by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Fucsovics reached the third round in Winston-Salem after defeating Japan's Yosuke Watanuki in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The third-round encounter in Winston-Salem will be the first meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Marton Fucsovics, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Going by recent form, Carlos Alcaraz may just have the edge in this encounter. The young Spaniard is having a phenomenal season and will be looking to make his mark in the North American hardcourt swing. A deep run in Winston-Salem will hold him in good stead for the US Open.

Alcaraz is an aggressive baseliner. He can generate a lot of power off both wings, but his forehand is undoubtedly his greatest strength. The Spaniard likes to dictate play from the baseline using his heavy forehand. His serve is his biggest weakness and Fucsovics will look to capitalize on that.

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 Winston-Salem Open

The Hungarian, for his part, is solid from the back of the court and possesses great footwork and movement. Despite not boasting the biggest of serves, Fucsovics does not get broken too often.

Alcaraz's confidence is sky-high, but Fucsovics' game is better-suited for hardcourts. The Spaniard may find it hard to hit through the Hungarian and come up short in the end.

Prediction: Marton Fucsovics to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram