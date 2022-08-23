Winston-Salem Open 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs (1) Grigor Dimitrov.

Date: August 23, 2022.

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $731,935.

Match timing: Approx 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Dominic Thiem has won eight matches so far this season

Dominic Thiem will face top seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

The Austrian has won eight out of 17 matches so far this season, reaching the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

Thiem then competed at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel and made it to the quarterfinals following wins over Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner. However, he was beaten by Yannick Hanfmann in three sets in the last eight stage.

The Austrian then received a wildcard for the Winston-Salem Open and booked his place in the second round by beating JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(6) in his opener.

José Morgado @josemorgado Dominic Thiem saves 2 match points comes back to win a great battle vs. JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(6) and reach the 2nd round in Winston-Salem against top seed Dimitrov.



3h11 -- actually over 5 if you include rain delay...



Domi's 1st hardcourt match & win in 18 months Dominic Thiem saves 2 match points comes back to win a great battle vs. JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(6) and reach the 2nd round in Winston-Salem against top seed Dimitrov.3h11 -- actually over 5 if you include rain delay...Domi's 1st hardcourt match & win in 18 months https://t.co/NEMlCTcq0l

Dimitrov, meanwhile, reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this season with wins over the likes of Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz. However, he was beaten 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last four.

Dimitrov also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters before being beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Andrey Rublev.

During the ongoing American hardcourt season, the Bulgarian reached the last 16 of the Citi Open and the second round of the Canadian Open, losing to Sebastian Korda and Alex de Minaur, respectively. He then suffered an opening-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, losing 7-6(4), 6-3.

Among the main results from the final Monday matches in Cincy, Shapovalov took the clash against Dimitrov, and Tiafoe won a 2h52 thriller against Berrettini!



Shapovalov 🤜 Dimitrov

Tiafoe 🤜 Berrettini

Korda 🤜 Kachanov



Azarenka 🤜 Kanepi

Garcia 🤜 Martic

Stephens 🤜 Cornet Among the main results from the final Monday matches in Cincy, Shapovalov took the clash against Dimitrov, and Tiafoe won a 2h52 thriller against Berrettini!Shapovalov 🤜 DimitrovTiafoe 🤜 BerrettiniKorda 🤜 KachanovAzarenka 🤜 KanepiGarcia 🤜 MarticStephens 🤜 Cornet https://t.co/gY9szKgDJg

Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Dimitrov leads 4-2 in the head-to-head against Thiem and will face him for the seventh time on Tuesday. The last meeting between the two came in the last 16 stage of the 2021 Australian Open, with the Bulgarian winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Dominic Thiem +110 +1.5 (-250) Under 22.5 (-125) Grigor Dimitrov -140 -1.5 (+165) Over 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced by Betmgm.

Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov will enter the match as the favorite to win but Thiem should not be written off. The Austrian has produced some promising performances over the last couple of months and is on course to return to the level he once played at.

Both players have strong one-handed backhands and will look to make the most out of them. Thiem served 13 aces in his last match and will be eager to serve more of those against Dimitrov. The Austrian can play aggressively but is a good defensive player as well.

Dimitrov's game has a lot of variety and it will come in handy to deal with Thiem. The Bulgarian will have to be at his absolute best in order to get the better of the Austrian as the latter's stubborn resilience and persistence to prolong the rallies can make things difficult for him.

The match promises to be a tightly-contested one, but having played a draining marathon in his previous match, Thiem might not be able to give the final push if the match goes the distance again.

Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets.

