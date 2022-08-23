Winston-Salem Open 2022: Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs (1) Grigor Dimitrov.
Date: August 23, 2022.
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022.
Round: Second round (Round of 32).
Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States.
Category: ATP 250.
Surface: Hard.
Prize money: $731,935.
Match timing: Approx 7 pm local time, 11 pm GMT, 4:30 am IST.
Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov preview
Dominic Thiem will face top seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.
The Austrian has won eight out of 17 matches so far this season, reaching the semifinals of the Swiss Open in Gstaad, where he lost to Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.
Thiem then competed at the Austrian Open in Kitzbuhel and made it to the quarterfinals following wins over Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner. However, he was beaten by Yannick Hanfmann in three sets in the last eight stage.
The Austrian then received a wildcard for the Winston-Salem Open and booked his place in the second round by beating JJ Wolf 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(6) in his opener.
Dimitrov, meanwhile, reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this season with wins over the likes of Casper Ruud and Hubert Hurkacz. However, he was beaten 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-3 by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the last four.
Dimitrov also reached the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters before being beaten 7-5, 6-2 by Andrey Rublev.
During the ongoing American hardcourt season, the Bulgarian reached the last 16 of the Citi Open and the second round of the Canadian Open, losing to Sebastian Korda and Alex de Minaur, respectively. He then suffered an opening-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, losing 7-6(4), 6-3.
Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head
Dimitrov leads 4-2 in the head-to-head against Thiem and will face him for the seventh time on Tuesday. The last meeting between the two came in the last 16 stage of the 2021 Australian Open, with the Bulgarian winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov odds
Dominic Thiem vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction
Dimitrov will enter the match as the favorite to win but Thiem should not be written off. The Austrian has produced some promising performances over the last couple of months and is on course to return to the level he once played at.
Both players have strong one-handed backhands and will look to make the most out of them. Thiem served 13 aces in his last match and will be eager to serve more of those against Dimitrov. The Austrian can play aggressively but is a good defensive player as well.
Dimitrov's game has a lot of variety and it will come in handy to deal with Thiem. The Bulgarian will have to be at his absolute best in order to get the better of the Austrian as the latter's stubborn resilience and persistence to prolong the rallies can make things difficult for him.
The match promises to be a tightly-contested one, but having played a draining marathon in his previous match, Thiem might not be able to give the final push if the match goes the distance again.
Pick: Dimitrov to win in three sets.