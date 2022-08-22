Winston-Salem Open 2022: Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet.

Date: August 22, 2022.

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $731,935.

Match timing: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 12:30 am GMT and 6 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet preview

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

After a first-round bye, fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti will take on World No. 84 Richard Gasquet in the second round of the 2022 Winston-Salem Open on Monday.

Musetti has had a decent season so far, compiling a 19-19 record. The highlight of his year was winning his maiden ATP title at the Hamburg European Open, which was on clay. He defeated the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

However, his results on hardcourts haven't been that impressive.

After a first-round exit from the Australian Open, Musetti reached consecutive quarterfinals at the Maharashtra Open and the Rotterdam Open. The Italian then made early exits from Dubai, Indian Wells and Miami, winning just one match across the three tournaments.

At last week's Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Musetti lost to eventual champion Borna Coric in the first round. With the US Open just around the corner, he'll be looking to find some form with a good showing in Winston-Salem.

Gasquet at the 2022 French Open.

The Winston-Salem Open is Richard Gasquet's only tournament in the lead-up to the US Open. He was up against Kamil Majchrzak in the first round.

The Frenchman trailed 3-0 in the opening set, but won the next three games in a row to level the score. Neither player managed to secure a break of serve after that, though Gasquet had to save a set point while serving at 6-5. Majchrzark came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the set.

Gasquet once again trailed by a break at the start of the second set. However, from 2-1 down, he won five games in a row to bag the set and force a decider.

The Frenchman started the third set with a comfortable hold of serve, but his opponent was unable to continue the match. With the score at 6-7 (5), 6-2, 1-0, Majchrzak retired and handed Gasquet the win.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Lorenzo Musetti -150 +1.5 (-350) Over 22.5 (-110) Richard Gasquet +115 -1.5 (+240) Under 22.5 (-130)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Musetti has had a slightly better year so far, but one can't count out Gasquet, who's still keeping up with the young guns. Both possess a single-handed backhand, which they utilize effectively to target their opponents.

Gasquet's game is more versatile and he'll certainly be able to handle the young Italian's tactics. Musetti, on the other hand, will be aiming to go after the Frenchman's forehand, which can crumble under pressure.

Gasquet was tested a fair bit by Majchrzak in the first round, but raised his game as the match progressed. He served and returned quite well, finishing with 11 aces, while winning 45% of return points.

In his loss to Coric last week, Musetti managed to muster just a single break of serve. He will need to do more during return games if he wants a shot at winning.

Gasquet is a tricky opponent to navigate, and in this battle between youth and experience, expect the veteran to emerge victorious.

Pick: Richard Gasquet to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra