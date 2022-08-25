Winston-Salem Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino

Date: August 25, 2022.

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $731,935.

Match timing: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 12:30 am GMT and 6 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Maxime Cressy has won 23 out of 42 matches so far this season

Fourth seed Maxime Cressy will face Adrian Mannarino in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open on Thursday.

The American has produced some promising performances this season and won his maiden ATP singles title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, beating Alexander Bublik in the final.

Cressy received a bye to the second round of the Winston-Salem Open by virtue of being one of the top 16 seeds. He won his opening match of the tournament by beating James Duckworth 6-3, 6-3 and was up against 14th seed Lorenzo Sonego in the last 16.

Cressy came back from a set down to defeat the Italian 6-7(4), 6-2, 7-6(3) and seal his place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Won 74% of service points (faced 1 break point). After a 2 hours and 46 mins battle, Maxime Cressy overcomes Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(4) 6-2 7-6(3) to reach the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem.Won 74% of service points (faced 1 break point). #WSOpen After a 2 hours and 46 mins battle, Maxime Cressy overcomes Lorenzo Sonego 6-7(4) 6-2 7-6(3) to reach the quarterfinals in Winston-Salem. Won 74% of service points (faced 1 break point). #WSOpen

Adrian Mannarino is in his sixth quarterfinal of 2022

Mannarino's best performance so far this season came at the Libema s-Hertogenbosch, where he reached the semifinals before losing 7-5, 7-5 to Daniil Medvedev.

The Frenchman started the Winston-Salem Open by beating Australia's Christopher O'Connell 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 7-6(3) in a thrilling encounter that lasted 3 hours and 33 minutes. He then ousted ninth seed Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-1 to set up a last 16 clash against eighth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Mannarino beat the Spaniard 6-3, 6-3 to reach his sixth quarterfinal of the season.

Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Cressy leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Mannarino and beat him 6-3, 7-5 in the first round of the Sydney International this season.

Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Maxime Cressy vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Cressy will enter the match as the favorite to win given he is the higher-ranked player and has produced some promising performances this season. However, Mannarino should not be written off as he has had a few good outings lately.

The Frenchman reached the quarterfinals of the Atlanta Open and put in a tough fight against Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati. He also got the better of two higher-ranked players in Winston-Salem and will look to give Cressy a run for his money.

The American will once again look to make the most out of the serve-and-volley game and will heavily rely on his serve for free points through aces. He also has a pretty good return game, which could come in handy against Mannarino's serve.

Cressy's double-fault count has been relatively low in Winston-Salem and he will have to ensure not to serve too many of those.

Mannarino's serve may not be as strong as Cressy's but it's still effective enough to fetch him aces. The Frenchman will try to dominate his service games and his on-court movement will be useful in dealing with his opponent's groundstrokes. Mannarino's excellent rally tolerance could be an important factor and will hinge on the Frenchman's ability to extend points.

Both players are capable of coming out on top, but Cressy's depth could see him come out on top and reach the semifinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Pick: Cressy to win in three sets.

