Winston-Salem Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth

Date: August 23, 2022.

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $731,935.

Match timing: Approx 3:20 pm local time, 7:20 pm GMT and 12:50 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth preview

Maxime Cressy is seeded fourth at the Winston-Salem Open

Fourth seed Maxime Cressy will face James Duckworth in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday.

Cressy has won 21 out of 40 matches so far this season, winning his maiden ATP singles title at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He beat Mitchell Krueger, Steve Johnson and John Isner before triumphing 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) over Alexander Bublik in the final.

Cressy reached the last 16 of the Citi Open before losing to Andrey Rublev. The 25-year-old then made it to the second round of the Canadian Open by beating Aslan Karatsev. However, he was beaten 7-6(10), 7-6(6) by Gael Monfils.

At the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Cressy lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round.

Ed Salmon @fogmount Van de Zandschulp is the first main-draw winner in Cincinnati, beating Cressy, 62 46 64. #tennisneverstops Van de Zandschulp is the first main-draw winner in Cincinnati, beating Cressy, 62 46 64. #tennisneverstops

Duckworth has won just four out of 16 matches so far this season, with his best outing coming at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. The Aussie reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event before losing to compatriot Jason Kubler.

The 30-year-old then competed at the Atlanta Open and made it to the last 16 by beating Dominik Koepfer. However, he lost to eventual champion Alex de Minaur.

After losing to Borna Gojo in the opening round of the Citi Open, Duckworth failed to qualify for the Canadian Open. The Aussie then competed at the Winston-Salem Open and reached the second round after beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 0-0 as they have not locked horns before. The winner of the match will face either 14th seed Lorenzo Sonego or Alejandro Tabilo in the last 16 of the Winston-Salem Open.

Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Maxime Cressy -200 -1.5 (+115) Over 22.5 (-140) James Duckworth +160 +1.5 (-160) Under 22.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maxime Cressy vs James Duckworth prediction

Cressy will enter the match as the favorite given his superior form and ranking.

The American loves to serve and volley, and will look to do just that against Duckworth. While Cressy has a powerful serve that can fetch him free points, he is also susceptible to double faults, having served a whopping 58 in his last five matches.

Cressy has worked hard on his all-round play this season and is no longer highly dependent on his massive serve.

Duckworth has a decent serve and hits his groundstrokes deep. The Aussie is a scrapper who looks to wear his opponents down. The win over Kokkinakis in the first round would have given him plenty of confidence.

A lot will depend on Cressy's serve, but expect the American to come through quite comfortably.

Pick: Cressy in straight sets.

