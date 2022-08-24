Winston-Salem Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture:(4) Maxime Cressy vs (14) Lorenzo Sonego

Date: August 24, 2022

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $731,935

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Cressy at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open

Fourth seed Maxine Cressy will square off against fourteenth seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.

Currently ranked at No. 34, Cressy has slowly climbed up the rankings having been outside the top 100 at the start of the year. The French-born American has had one of his best seasons so far, having won his first career title at the Newport Open.

After receiving a first-round bye, Cressy defeated James Duckworth 6-3, 6-3 in the second round, hitting a whopping 13 aces and recording a 90% win on his first serve.

While Sonego has had success as a doubles player this season, having won the Austrian Open trophy with Pedro Martine, he's yet to make his mark in the singles. He has won two titles to date in his career, the last of which came in 2019.

His last singles match win, in the main draw, came at Wimbledon, where he reached the Round of 32 before losing to Rafael Nadal. His best performance this season was reaching the semifinals of the Argentina Open in February.

At the Winston-Salem Open, he received a first-round bye and comes into the third-round contest with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Alejandro Tabilo.

Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Cressy and Sonego will face each other for the first time at the Winston-Salem Open, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Maxime Cressy -175 -2.5 (-105) Under 22.5 (+ 105) Lorenzo Sonego +135 +2.5 (-135) Over 22.5 (-150)

(All bets sourced from BetMGM)

Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Between the two, Cressy is in better form. The fourth seed has a powerful serve and is known to dish out aces to dominate his opponent early on, relying heavily on his powerful serve and volley. However, he is susceptible to unforced errors.

Sonego will have to look for an early break to put pressure on and not let his opponent find his footing. He is known to hit flat groundstrokes and has the ability to pace himself and return Cressy's serve. The Italian, however, has a weaker serve and may have trouble holding on to his game.

In their first career meeting, expect Cressy to come out on top and progress to the next round.

Pick: Cressy to win in straight sets

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh