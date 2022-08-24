Winston-Salem Open 2022: Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture:(4) Maxime Cressy vs (14) Lorenzo Sonego
Date: August 24, 2022
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2022
Round: Third round (Round of 16)
Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $731,935
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports
Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego preview
Fourth seed Maxine Cressy will square off against fourteenth seed Lorenzo Sonego in the third round of the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.
Currently ranked at No. 34, Cressy has slowly climbed up the rankings having been outside the top 100 at the start of the year. The French-born American has had one of his best seasons so far, having won his first career title at the Newport Open.
After receiving a first-round bye, Cressy defeated James Duckworth 6-3, 6-3 in the second round, hitting a whopping 13 aces and recording a 90% win on his first serve.
While Sonego has had success as a doubles player this season, having won the Austrian Open trophy with Pedro Martine, he's yet to make his mark in the singles. He has won two titles to date in his career, the last of which came in 2019.
His last singles match win, in the main draw, came at Wimbledon, where he reached the Round of 32 before losing to Rafael Nadal. His best performance this season was reaching the semifinals of the Argentina Open in February.
At the Winston-Salem Open, he received a first-round bye and comes into the third-round contest with a 7-5, 6-1 defeat of Alejandro Tabilo.
Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head
Cressy and Sonego will face each other for the first time at the Winston-Salem Open, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.
Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego odds
(All bets sourced from BetMGM)
Maxime Cressy vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction
Between the two, Cressy is in better form. The fourth seed has a powerful serve and is known to dish out aces to dominate his opponent early on, relying heavily on his powerful serve and volley. However, he is susceptible to unforced errors.
Sonego will have to look for an early break to put pressure on and not let his opponent find his footing. He is known to hit flat groundstrokes and has the ability to pace himself and return Cressy's serve. The Italian, however, has a weaker serve and may have trouble holding on to his game.
In their first career meeting, expect Cressy to come out on top and progress to the next round.
Pick: Cressy to win in straight sets