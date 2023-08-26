Winston-Salem Open 2023 final: Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Baez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Jiri Lehecka vs (6) Sebastian Baez

Date: August 26, 2023

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $760,930

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Baez preview

Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Jiri Lehecka and Sebastian Beaz will square off in the final of the 2023 Winston-Salem Open on Saturday.

After a first-round bye, Lehecka needed three sets to get past Mitchell Krueger and Dominik Koepfer. He then took on Max Purcell in the quarterfinals. Neither player got close to a break point in the first set, which then went to a tie-break.

Lehecka trailed 3-1 in it, but turned the tables on his opponent to come out on top and claim the opener for himself. He gave up an early lead in the second set, but broke Purcell's serve once again to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Lehecka was supposed to face off against third seed and home favorite Sebastian Korda in the semifinals. However, the latter withdrew from the contest due to an injury, sending the Czech directly into the championship round.

After a first-round bye, Baez dispatched Daniel Elahi Galan and Aleksandar Vukic in three sets to make the last eight. He scored a straight sets victory over Laslo Djere to set up a semifinal showdown against top seed Borna Coric.

Baez started off by securing a break of serve at the start of the first set to put himself in the lead. He then broke Coric's serve yet again towards the end of the set to take it.

Coric trailed by a break twice in the second set, but fought back to level the score and eventually clinch the set in the tie-break. The final set was also decided by a tie-break, in which Baez gained the upper hand to win 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2).

Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Baez head-to-head

Baez leads Lehecka 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Davis Cup qualifiers in straight sets.

Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Baez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jiri Lehecka Sebastian Baez

Jiri Lehecka vs Sebastian Baez prediction

Sebastian Baez at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open.

Baez's three-set marathon win over Coric was his third match that went the distance this week. He won 71% of his first serve points in this previous round and hit 21 winners against 10 unforced errors. The Argentine has now reached his sixth career final, but first on hardcourts.

Lehecka got a lucky break to reach his maiden ATP final following Korda's withdrawal. He'll be well rested for the match, while Baez will have a rather short turnaround after battling Coric for more than three hours.

While Lehekca is gunning for his first career title, Baez is more experienced in this regard, having won three already. The Argentine is currently on a nine-match winning streak as well as he's competing here directly after his title winning run in Kitzbuhel last month.

Baez is more comfortable on clay than hardcourts and prior to competing here, had won just one match on the surface this season. Lehecka's equipped with a better serve and is a powerful ballstriker compared to his opponent.

Baez has momentum on his side, though the conditions do favor Lehecka. If the latter is able to control his nerves, he might be able to secure his first career title.

Pick: Jiri Lehecka to win in three sets.