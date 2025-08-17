Winston-Salem Open 2025: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic
Date: August 18, 2025
Tournament: Winston Salem Open 2025
Round: First Round (Round of 64)
Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $798.395
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - Sportsnet, TVA Sports | UK - Sky Sports
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic preview
Aleksandar Kovacevic will take on Filip Misolic in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open.
Kovacevic has yet to make his mark on the main tour. After early exits in Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami, he reached the quarterfinals in Houston and secured a runner-up finish in Los Cabos. He also reached the second round of the Citi Open but lost to Frances Tiafoe 5-7, 6-3, 3-6.
Kovacevic will enter Winston-Salem after first-round exits in Toronto and Cincinnati. He was defeated by Tristan Boyer in Toronto and Hamad Medjedovic in Cincinnati. The American will be eager to get back to winning ways on tour.
Filip Misolic, meanwhile, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit. Apart from a quarterfinal run in Bucharest and a win in Prague, he also reached the third round at the French Open. Despite a spirited performance against Novak Djokovic, the Serb outfoxed him in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Misolic will enter Winston-Salem after a quarterfinal exit in Sumter, South Carolina. He started his campaign with a confident win against James Kent Trotter, but lost to Shintaro Mochizuki in the next round. The Japanese defeated him 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic odds
Odds will be updated when they're available.
Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Filip Misolic prediction
Kovacevic will be disappointed after the ordinary results in Cincinnati and Toronto. He has yet to find his rhythm with the US Open on the cards and will be eager to turn things around in Winston-Salem. The American has a steady, all-around game and plays an aggressive brand of tennis.
Misolic, meanwhile, has been particular about his schedule this year. He's secured title-winning runs in Prague and Poznan (Challenger events), but has yet to achieve a notable result on the main tour. The Austrian has a versatile all-around game and an accurate forehand in his armour.
Considering their record this year and consistency at the highest level, Misolic will be a slight favourite to win. He should be able to overpower his opposite number and provide the killer blow in the first round.
Pick: Misolic to win in straight sets.