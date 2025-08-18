Winston-Salem Open 2025: Mackenzie McDonald vs Luciano Darderi preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Mackenzie McDonald vs (3) Luciano Darderi

Date: August 19, 2025

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $798,335

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky UK | Canada - TSN

Mackenzie McDonald vs Luciano Darderi preview

McDonald in action at the 2025 Libema Open (Image Source: Getty)

Mackenzie McDonald will take on third-seed Luciano Darderi in the second round of the 2025 Winston-Salem Open on Tuesday, August 19.

Ad

Trending

McDonald has had a lacklustre run during the North American hard-court swing. He suffered second-round exits at the Citi DC Open and the Canadian Open before falling to Corentin Moutet in straight sets in the Cincinnati Open opener.

At the Winston-Salem Open, McDonald faced fellow American Brandon Holt in the first round. He broke twice to take the lead after the first set. Despite losing the second set, McDonald held his serve well and closed out the match in the deciding set tie-break to win 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(2).

Ad

Meanwhile, Darderi enjoyed an impressive run on the tour before the North American hard-court swing. He clinched back-to-back titles at the Nordea Open and the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag. The Italian went on a nine-match winning streak during this period.

However, Darderi has appeared in just one hard-court tournament since the Miami Open. The Italian played at the Cincinnati Open, where he suffered a second-round defeat against Francisco Comesana. He received a first-round bye in Winston-Salem.

Ad

Mackenzie McDonald vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

McDonald leads the head-to-head against Darderi 1-0. He defeated the Italian 6-4, 6-2 in their only meeting so far at the 2023 Mexican Open.

Mackenzie McDonald vs Luciano Darderi odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mackenzie McDonald -105 +1.5 (-275) Over 22.5 (-140) Luciano Darderi -120 -1.5 (+185) Under 22.5 (-105)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Mackenzie McDonald vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Darderi at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

McDonald has an 8-11 overall win-loss record this season, and he has yet to get past the second round of a tournament. However, given the confident overall play and composure that he exhibited in the first round, he looks prepared to finally break the jinx.

Ad

Darderi has been excellent on clay this season, but his hard-court performances have not matched that success. He registered just one win across seven hard-court tournaments this year. The Italian has also had limited game-time during the North American hard-court swing, playing just one match so far.

McDonald does not have an impressive record on hard either. However, given his opponent's incompetence on the surface, the American might well squeeze through to the next round. He also has the head-to-head advantage over the Italian.

Pick: McDonald to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More