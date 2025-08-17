Winston-Salem Open 2025: Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match details
Fixture: [6] Nishesh Basavareddy vs [2] Tristan Schoolkate
Date: August 17, 2025
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
Round: Qualifiers
Venue: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $798,385
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate preview
Two young talents, Nishehsh Basavareddy and Tristan Schoolkate, will lock horns in the final round of the 2025 Winston-Salem Open qualifiers, eyeing a spot in the main draw.
Schoolkate, the second seed in the qualification rounds, made his top-100 debut. The rise came on the back of a solid performance in Toronto, where he came through the qualifiers and beat Joao Fonseca to make it to the second round.
The Aussie, who has a 5-6 win-loss record for the season, also made his first Tour quarterfinal at Los Cabos last month. Here in Winston-Salem, he opened his campaign with a three-set win over Cannon Kingsley.
Basavareddy, too, finds himself on the cusp of entering the top 100. While he scored his maiden Tour match win, his full-time transition to the senior circuit began this year.
The year began with a bang for the youngster, as he became the youngest American to make a Tour semifinal since Rielly Opelka in 2016. The feat came at the ASB Classic, where he even took out defending champion Alejandro Tabilo. He, however, has been unable to replicate that form since and has gone 4-10 in win-loss this year. He has gotten off to a strong start in Cincinnati, dropping just two games in his win over Alex Rybakov.
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head
The two players never locked horns on the Tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate odds
(Odds to be updated when available)
Nishesh Basavareddy vs Tristan Schoolkate prediction
The qualifying round encounter will pit Tristan Schoolkate’s big serving and baseline prowess against Nishesh Basavareddy’s dynamic all-court game.
Schoolkate was winning well over 80% of the points behind his first serve in his last match and will once again need to rely on it to win him some easy points. Off the baseline, he will need to be slightly more patient, given his opponent’s ability to send a lot of balls back.
Basvareddy likes to mix things up and will throw in an occasional dropshot and slice. On the quick hardcourts, he will also need to stay aggressive and not let Schoolkate dictate play.
Both men had some good results in 2025, but considering recent results, the Aussie will be high on confidence. If he can keep his error count in check, Schoolkate should be able to power through this one.
Prediction: Schoolkate to win in three sets.