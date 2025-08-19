Winston-Salem Open 2025: Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak

Date: August 20, 2025

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $798,335

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak preview

Korda in action at the 2025 Winston-Salem Open (Image Source: Getty)

Eleventh-seed Sebastian Korda will take on Kamil Majchrzak in the third round of the 2025 Winston-Salem Open on Wednesday, August 20.

Korda has had limited game-time this season due to a stress fracture on his right shin. He performed decently on hard courts in the season's first half. The American's best finish came at the Adelaide International, where he reached the final.

The Winston-Salem Open marks Korda's first campaign since the French Open. At the ATP 250 event, he received a first-round bye, following which he faced Vit Kopriva in the second round. The American exhibited an overall dominant play, hitting 10 aces and breaking thrice to register a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, Majchrzak has mostly played on the Challenger circuit this season. He clinched titles at the Challenger Madrid and the Kozerki Open. His only main-tour hard-court outing before the Winston-Salem Open came at the Melbourne Major, where he suffered a first-round exit.

In Winston-Salem, Majchrzak played a brilliant serving game to outclass Nicolas Jarry, 7-6(6), 6-4, in the opener. He then faced seventh-seed Nuno Borges in the second round. The Pole broke his opponent twice in each set to cruise to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head

This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Kamil Majchrzak +145 +1.5 (-185) Over 22.5 (-120) Sebastian Korda -190 -1.5 (+125) Under 22.5 (-118)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction

Majchrzak at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Image Source: Getty)

Korda has a 7-5 win-loss record on hard courts this season. Despite getting sidelined for more than two months, he had no fitness-related issues while playing the second-round match. The American will be keen to make a mark on his return to the tour.

Majchrzak has been impressive so far in Winston-Salem. He has yet to suffer a break in the tournament. However, getting the better of the highly-skilled Korda still looks unlikely. The Pole's limited experience playing on the main-tour is another concern.

Korda is the favorite heading into the fixture. His aggressive baseline play and powerful serves will prove to be the difference. However, if his injury resurfaces, chances are that the Pole could cause another upset.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

