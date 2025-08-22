Winston-Salem Open 2025 semifinal: Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (11) Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics
Date: August 22, 2025
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $798,335
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview
Eleventh-seed Sebastian Korda will take on Marton Fucsovics in the semifinals of the 2025 Winston-Salem Open on Friday, August 22.
Korda played 10 tournaments before the Winston-Salem Open, with five of them coming on hard-courts. His best finish on the surface came at the Adelaide International, where he finished as runner-up.
Following a first-round bye, Korda commenced his campaign in Winston-Salem against Vit Kopriva in the second round. He defeated the Czech, 6-3, 6-4, before staging a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Kamil Majchrzak in the third round. In the quarterfinals, the American got the better of Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-1, 6-4.
Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem Open marked Fucsovics' first hard-court appearance since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. He defeated Hugo Gaston in the opener to register his first hard-court win on the tour this year.
In the second round, Fucsovics defeated second-seed Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, as he extended his unbeaten streak against the Dutch to four matches. He then registered straight-set wins over Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Jaume Munar to reach the semifinals.
Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head
The head-to-head is level at 1-1. In their most recent meeting at the 2023 US Open, Fucsovics defeated Korda, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4, in the first round.
Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics prediction
Despite being inactive for almost three months, Korda's fitness and overall play has looked impressive in Winston-Salem. His deadly serves have proved to make the difference so far, hitting a combined 43 aces across three matches.
Fucsovics has had some impressive spells this year, especially on grass. However, this is the first time that the Hungarian has looked confident on hard courts. He has been particularly effective in creating crucial break-point opportunities.
Korda's overall superior gameplay makes him the favorite in this fixture. Although he lost their last meeting, it was the American who defeated Fucsovics in Winston-Salem two years back. Fucsovics might give a decent fight but will struggle to find break-points against Korda, who has suffered just two breaks in the tournament so far.
Pick: Korda to win in three sets.