Winston-Salem Open 2025 semifinal: Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (11) Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: August 22, 2025

Tournament: Winston-Salem Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, US

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $798,335

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Korda in action at the 2025 Winston-Salem Open (Image Source: Getty)

Eleventh-seed Sebastian Korda will take on Marton Fucsovics in the semifinals of the 2025 Winston-Salem Open on Friday, August 22.

Ad

Trending

Korda played 10 tournaments before the Winston-Salem Open, with five of them coming on hard-courts. His best finish on the surface came at the Adelaide International, where he finished as runner-up.

Following a first-round bye, Korda commenced his campaign in Winston-Salem against Vit Kopriva in the second round. He defeated the Czech, 6-3, 6-4, before staging a 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4 comeback win over Kamil Majchrzak in the third round. In the quarterfinals, the American got the better of Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-1, 6-4.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Winston-Salem Open marked Fucsovics' first hard-court appearance since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. He defeated Hugo Gaston in the opener to register his first hard-court win on the tour this year.

In the second round, Fucsovics defeated second-seed Tallon Griekspoor, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, as he extended his unbeaten streak against the Dutch to four matches. He then registered straight-set wins over Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Jaume Munar to reach the semifinals.

Ad

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The head-to-head is level at 1-1. In their most recent meeting at the 2023 US Open, Fucsovics defeated Korda, 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-4, in the first round.

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -210 +1.5 (-600) Over 21.5 (-190) Marton Fucsovics +160 -1.5 (+320) Under 21.5 (+130)

Ad

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)

Sebastian Korda vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Fucsovics at the 2025 Winston-Salem Open (Image Source: Getty)

Despite being inactive for almost three months, Korda's fitness and overall play has looked impressive in Winston-Salem. His deadly serves have proved to make the difference so far, hitting a combined 43 aces across three matches.

Ad

Fucsovics has had some impressive spells this year, especially on grass. However, this is the first time that the Hungarian has looked confident on hard courts. He has been particularly effective in creating crucial break-point opportunities.

Korda's overall superior gameplay makes him the favorite in this fixture. Although he lost their last meeting, it was the American who defeated Fucsovics in Winston-Salem two years back. Fucsovics might give a decent fight but will struggle to find break-points against Korda, who has suffered just two breaks in the tournament so far.

Pick: Korda to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gautham Krishna Gautham's passion for tennis paved his path to a career in journalism at Sportskeeda, where he has been working for almost two years. Before joining the company, he sharpened his writing skills at The Bridge, covering football as a journalist.



With over 700 articles under his belt at Sportskeeda already, Gautham continues to deliver top-notch articles that cater to readers' interests. Before sharing his insights, he diligently cross-references information from various sources and stays updated by following key figures on social media, always striving to cater to readers' interests.



His ultimate goal is to earn the respect of his colleagues and retire with pride, akin to his idol Roger Federer. While his admiration for the 'Swiss Maestro' is unshakeable, he recognizes Novak Djokovic as the GOAT and believes that the Serb's records speak for themselves.



He is known for his strong opinions, including his firm belief that certain aspects of tennis, like let, should be reconsidered or removed altogether. When he's away from his keyboard, Gautham finds comfort in playing football, reading books, and listening to music. Know More