Winston-Salem Open 2025: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete
Date: August 19, 2025
Tournament: Winston-Salem Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $798,335
Live Telecast: United States - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete preview
After a first-round bye, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Bu Yunchaokete in the second round of the Winston-Salem Open 2025.
Tsitsipas had a dismal start to the season, crashing out in the first round of the Australian Open. He recovered with a quarterfinal showing in Rotterdam after that, but regressed with a first-round exit from the Qatar Open. He had a resurgence the following week in Dubai, claiming his first hardcourt title in nearly two years.
Tsitsipas next made the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters and capped off the hardcourt swing with a third-round exit from the Miami Open. His title defense at the Monte-Carlo Masters concluded in the quarterfinals, and he lost at the same stage at the Barcelona Open as well. He hasn't won back-to-back matches since then.
Following a first-round retirement from Wimbledon, Tsitsipas resumed his hardcourt swing at the Canadian Open. He left the tournament without winning a match, going down to Christopher O'Connell. He did win his opener at the Cincinnati Open, beating Fabian Marozsan but losing to Benjamin Bonzi after that.
Bu was up against Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open. The former got outplayed by the latter in the first set tie-break, thus going down a set. Bu then stormed back to take the second set, and edged out his opponent in the third set tie-break to wrap up a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (4) comeback win.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Bu Yunchaokete prediction
Tsitsipas briefly returned to the top 10 following his triumph in Dubai. However, he has since dropped out of the top 25 on account of his underwhelming results in recent months. He has a 20-15 record this year, with a 12-8 record on hardcourts. He has won only one match in the lead-up to the US Open.
Bu was on a nine-match losing streak in the middle of the season. He snapped it upon the resumption of the hardcourt season in July, and has since posted a 4-4 record in recent weeks. He improved his record for the season to 9-22 with his first-round win over Tseng. All of his wins this year have come on hardcourts as well.
Despite Tsitsipas' struggles at the moment, he will be heavily favored to win this contest. Bu has a 0-14 record against top 50 players this year, and has lost 11 of those matches in straight sets. His struggles against top players give Tsitsipas the upper hand in this match-up.
Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.