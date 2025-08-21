Winston-Salem Open Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Sebastian Korda vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Hamad Medjedovic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 

The Winston-Salem Open is hosting some of the best players in the world this week. Notably, the first few days of the event have lived up to expectations.

Ad

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tallon Griekspoor were the top two seeds in Winston-Salem. Both players failed to make an impact this year and were eliminated in the second round.

Meanwhile, Luciano Darderi and Gabriel Diallo also entered the ATP 250 event this year. Both players started off with a win but eventually bowed out to their respective opponents in the third round.

With all to play for in the quarterfinal matches, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day 5.

Ad

Trending

4) Jaume Munar vs Marton Fucsovics

Jamune Munar has put in a considerable shift this year. After a semifinal run in Dallas, he reached the fourth-round in Rome and the third round in Wimbledon. The Spaniard outfoxed Mattia Bellucci and Lorenzo Sonego in the initial few rounds.

Marton Fucsovics, meanwhile, has had a mediocre season so far. After a semifinal run in Bucharest, he reached the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, which were his best results on tour. He defeated Tallon Griekspoor and Roberto Bautista Agut in the initial rounds so far.

Ad

Considering their record on hardcourts and results this year an even contest will be on the cards. Munar's high tactical acumen could make difference in the quaterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Jaume Munar

3) Sebastian Korda vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Korda at the ATP 250 Winston Salem Open 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Next up, Sebastian Korda will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the quaterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Ad

Korda has had a quiet season on tour. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, he reached the quarterfinals in Miami and the third round in Paris. He edged past Vit Kopriva and Kamil Majchrzak in Winston-Salem so far.

Meanwhile, Miomir Kecmanovic has had an optimistic season. After a title-winning run in Delray Beach, he reached the semifinals in Estoril and the third round in Wimbledon. The Serb outclassed Aleksandar Kovacevic and Luciano Darderi in the initial few rounds.

Ad

Korda will be pleased to get some wins under his belt before New York. Dealing with Kecmanovic will be a tough ask, but he should be able to come out on top.

Predicted winner: Sebastian Korda

2) Hamad Medjedovic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Medjedovic at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Next up, Hamad Medjedovic will square off against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the quaterfinals.

Ad

Medjedovic is one of the most talented youngsters on tour. After a runner-up finish in Marseille, he reached the quarterfinals in Mallorca and the third round in Cincinnati. The Serb eliminated seeded players such as Jacob Fearnley and Gabriel Diallo in Winston-Salem this week.

Meanwhile, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard has had a frustrating season so far. After a semifinal run in Brisbane, he's chalked up early exits in Melbourne, Paris and Wimbledon. The Frenchman held his nerve to outsmart Pedro Martinez and Alexandre Muller in Winston-Salem so far.

Ad

Both players have been clinical this week. Considering their sharpness on tour and consistency this year, Medjedovic will have a slight edge in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Hamad Medjedovic

1) Yunchaokete Bu vs Sebastian Baez / Botic Van De Zandschulp

Yunchaokete Bu will take on either Sebastian Baez or Botic Van De Zandschulp in the quaterfinals.

Bu has yet to establish himself as a serious competitor. After a quarterfinal run in Montpellier, he secured a runner-up finish in Turin (Challenger) and reached the second round in Toronto. The youngster brushed aside Stefanos Tsitsipas and Mariano Navone en route to quaterfinals so far.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sebastian Baez and Botic Van De Zandschulp are yet to finish their third round match in Winston-Salem. Considering their skill set on hardcourts, Van De Zandschulp might have a better chance to come out on top. The Dutchman reached the third round in Indian Wells and recenlty amassed a semifinal appearance in Kitzbuhel.

If Van De Zandschulp wins, he is most likely to cause problems for Bu in the next round. The Chinese player has the pedigree to present a stern challenge, but is most likely to come up short in the quarterfinals.

Predicted Winner: Botic Van De Zandschulp

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More