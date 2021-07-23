Carreno Busta admits Rafael Nadal's Olympic withdrawal hampers Spain's medal prospects, but claims they still have a "great" team

Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in order to protect his body after a grueling claycourt season, which ended with a semifinal defeat by Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

In Nadal's absence, World No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta will spearhead Spain's challenge in tennis at the Olympics.

Ahead of his campaign in Tokyo, Carreno Busta spoke about how Nadal's withdrawal could impact Spain's prospects this year. The Spaniard claimed that the 34-year-old's presence would have boosted their medal chances, but insisted that the players on site are more than capable of producing the goods.

"With Rafa, there are always more medal options, but he is not there and we must forget about it, and focus on each one of our matches," Carreno Busta said. "In any case we have a great team, we have players who can be at the top, so support and focus on those who have come."

Nadal famously won the gold medal at the men's singles event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, after his triumphant run at Roland Garros and Wimbledon that year. The Spaniard also won gold in the men's doubles event at the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Marc Lopez.

But in Nadal's absence, the onus will be on Carreno Busta to deliver a medal in Tokyo this year. The Spaniard is seeded sixth in the men's singles event and will also compete in doubles alongside Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The 30-year-old could also feature in mixed doubles.

"The objective is to try to get a medal in any of the two events, or three depending on the mixed, in which we participate," Carreno Busta said. "In my case I am seeded number 6, the ranking is the ranking, but being there is positive and hopefully on the court we can prove it."

The Spaniard kicks off his singles campaign on Saturday against American Tennys Sandgren.

Rafael Nadal to return to action at the 2021 Washington Open

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is set to return to competitive action during the North American hardcourt swing. The Spaniard is scheduled to play the ATP 500 event in Washington before competing in Toronto and the US Open.

A lot is at stake for the Spaniard this summer. He will be defending 3000 ranking points in Toronto and New York, having won both titles in 2019.

