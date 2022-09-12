"Wolverine is an Iga-nator; everybody watching talent" - Tennis fans take over Hugh Jackman's social media post after spotting Iga Swiatek on his TV

A post from actor Hugh Jackman caught the attention of Iga Swiatek's fans, who were thrilled to see the popularity of the World No. 1. Jackman posted a short video of himself vibing to a tune in a Twitter post meant to promote his film 'THE SON.'

Jackman was getting his hair styled while an interview with 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek was playing on the television screen behind the 'Wolverine' actor.

Swiatek won the US Open women's singles title on Saturday and extended her dominance as the top-ranked female player in the world. Seeing Jackman catch a glimpse of Swiatek left fans excited.

"Everybody watching talent. It's what she deserve," read a fan tweet, reacting to the post from Hugh Jackman.

"14.9 m followers promoting Iga & WTA," read another tweet on the same.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Hugh Jackman's Twitter post featuring Iga Swiatek:

Australian superstar Hugh Jackman is known to be an ardent tennis fan and has been spotted in the stands at various major tournaments over the years. Most recently, Jackman visited Arthur Ashe Stadium during the 2022 US Open to watch Serena Williams play in her opening match against Danka Kovinic.

Jackman posted a picture of himself and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness as they headed to Flushing Meadows to catch Williams playing. Jackman called Williams "an icon and a true inspiration."

"Off to the US Open to watch the one and only Serena Williams. Serena - Deb and I are so excited to watch you play and bear witness to your evolution for many years to come. You are an icon and a true inspiration to boys and girls around the world," Jackman wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur in straight sets to clinch the US Open, her third Grand Slam singles title.

"Could this BE any more exciting?" - Iga Swiatek on spotting Matthew Perry during her US Open final

2022 US Open - Day 13

The sighting of popular figures was in abundance during the US Open final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur on Saturday, and the presence of one particular actor caught the attention of Swiatek herself.

Star of the hit sitcom 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.', Matthew Perry was in the stands during the final and Swiatek could not contain her excitement upon spotting one of her favorite actors during the match.

"Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting?" Swiatek wrote on Twitter after her match.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting? Me when I really wanted to be focused but I saw @MatthewPerry on the screen during the changeover. Could this BE any more exciting? https://t.co/JMLpvQjnNA

The US Open title was Swiatek's first Major title on hardcourts and her second Grand Slam title of the 2022 season, having won the French Open in 2020 and 2022. The Polish superstar also set the record of a 37-match winning streak earlier this year, the most for a WTA player since the turn of the century.

